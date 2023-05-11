WHO raises its highest alert level

The announcement comes a week after WHO’s highest alert regarding Covid was lifted.

The WHO raised the maximum alert level for the mpox epidemic, formerly known as monkey pox, on Thursday, May 11. This epidemic “no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern”Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) told a press conference. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The announcement comes exactly a week after the WHO lifted its highest alert on Covid. “Even though the mpox and Covid-19 emergencies are over, the threat of further waves remains for both. Both viruses continue to spread and both continue to kill.”However, he warned Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

As of May 2022, long-term outbreaks of the disease have been observed in Europe and America, except for ten countries in Central and West Africa. The Public Health Emergency of International Concern was declared by the Director-General of WHO on July 23, 2022. According to the latest figures cited by the director general, the disease claimed 140 lives.