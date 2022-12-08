Whoopi Goldberg defends “Blazing Saddles” against cancel culture

Whoopi Goldberg was fired Wednesday to defend satirical western “Blazing Saddles” against internet trolls trying to quash it with the allegations it takes. Jokes about racism go too far.

The hosts of “The View” have begun a discussion about how classic comedy will move forward in 2022 — a theme inspired by Mindy Kaling’s latest comment that The Office is “not very appropriate now” and could never have been made today.

Goldberg argued that Mel Brooks’ 1974 film “Blazing Saddles” “deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, and upfront, making you think and laugh about it—because, listen, it’s not just racism, it’s all ‘-ism'” It hits all the “-isms.”

Set in 1874, the story follows a corrupt politician who hires a black sheriff to keep a frontier village from being destroyed.

“Blazing Saddles, because it’s such a great comedy, it still sticks today — there’s a lot of comedy that’s not good, okay? We’ll just say that — this isn’t one of them.” Goldberg insisted that “Blazing Saddles” is one of the greatest movies because it hits everybody.

“If you’ve never seen Blazing Saddles, do yourself a favor, get some popcorn, have a glass of wine, and put it down, because it’s great,” Goldberg advised.

Co-host Sarah Haines agreed that “laughter is literally the ultimate cure for life and all it brings” and that comedy should have a “sacred space” for artists to work in.

Joy Behar carried the TV series in the 1970s “All in the family,” Arguing that, “You’re taking away Archie’s bigotry, you don’t have personality.”

She continued, “That’s what it was, and that’s the way you’re supposed to look at people.” “If everyone was just as cool…and decent, you’d never learn about those people out there.”

“That’s the purpose of art: to introduce you to all aspects of being human. Why would you want to take away the beauty of watching Archie Bunker make a fool of himself?” Behar concluded.

“Leave Burning Saddles alone. Don’t make me come to you,” Goldberg quipped at the end of the clip.

