William Lewis was named publisher of The Washington Post

New York

CNN

—



The Washington Post on Saturday named media veteran William Lewis As the new publisher and CEO It is a critical time for the newspaper, as it faces financial problems, a rapidly changing media environment, and a looming presidential election.

The newspaper said in a statement that Lewis will assume this position on January 2, 2024.

“Leading this bold media brand means building on my commitment to supporting quality journalism and protecting our democratic values, while growing The Post’s business and enhancing its impact on the next generation and beyond,” Lewis said in the statement.

Lewis will lead one of the nation’s most prominent media organizations at a time of change in American journalism in general and the Washington Post in particular. Where workers are laid off, Low readership and high expenses Morale has plummeted.

Lewis, founder, CEO and publisher of Gen-Z-focused magazine The News Movement, is the former CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013The newspaper’s traffic soared in the immediate years following, especially after former President Donald Trump took office.

But the newspaper registered in the nation’s capital has struggled to maintain a readership in the post-Trump era. As with most of the news industry, The Washington Post has faced a reckoning as Americans’ reading habits have changed in recent years.

Interim CEO Patti Stonecipher I already told the staff That the newspaper “overshot” under former CEO Fred Ryan.

It also revealed that the magazine’s readership has declined since Trump left the White House, with its digital audience down a staggering 28% since 2021. Stonesaver added that digital subscriptions are down 15%.

Former publisher and CEO Fred Ryan made the announcement in June He was stepping down After nearly a decade at the helm of The Washington Post.

While he helped lead the newspaper to more than a dozen Pulitzer Prizes and industry-wide acclaim, he also alienated much of the newsroom late last year when he suddenly announced layoffs.

“Ten years ago, I committed to the future of The Washington Post, inspired by its ambitious and influential journalism,” Bezos said in a statement. “Today, I am confident in this future knowing it is in the hands of Will, an exceptional and tenacious industry executive whose background in fierce, award-winning journalism makes him the right leader at the right time.”

CNN’s Oliver Darcy contributed reporting.