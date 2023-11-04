The most expensive zip codes in the country have been revealed – New York City is taking a hit

Real estate

New Yorkers like to complain about the high cost of real estate, but the Big Apple’s bosses are nowhere to be found near the top of a new list of the most expensive zip codes in America, which overall shows the Empire State losing steam from previous years.

According to a report compiled by RealtyHop using Average home sales in 2023Los Angeles has become a metropolis that boasts more than its share of the most stunning enclaves in America.

Nine of the country’s 100 most expensive hotels can be found in the City of Angels, compared to five in the much larger New York City, with some of our few representatives ringing awkwardly near the bottom.

To identify the highest-value areas across the United States, RealtyHop reportedly pulled all U.S. residential real estate listings that were advertised between January and October of last year. The results were not great for Gotham.

The most expensive zip code in New York City, which ranks 20th on the list, is 10013. This covers parts of TriBeCa, Chinatown, and NoLita. According to the data, the average asking price in the exclusive area is $3.60 million, a decrease of 9.7%. When compared to the 2022 roster.

New York City ZIP code 10007, which includes Battery Park City and the southern part of TriBeCa, came later, at No. 31, while 10011, which includes SoHo and NoHo, can be found all the way down the street at No. 54.

10069 on the Upper West Side — with some exclusive Riverside Drive real estate in the area — made it to No. 85, while Brooklyn’s only entry in the top 100 was 11231, which covers Carroll Gardens and Red Hook. The town’s outdoor hotspot was able to surpass the UWS to No. 82, thanks to an average asking price of $2.17 million. This is largely due to an uptick in new construction of luxury apartments and luxury home renovations.

The Big Apple has only five zip codes that rank among the most expensive areas in the country. Stock struggle

New York State as a whole has just 18 ZIP codes in the top 100, four fewer than the 22 that made the cut last year.

Meanwhile, California now has 61 zip codes on the list, with many clustered around Silicon Valley in the north of the state and Orange County in the south of the state, as well as Los Angeles neighborhoods.

The most expensive neighborhood in the country is Atherton, California, a sleepy city of just 7,100 people located near the future headquarters of Apple and other technology companies. Here, the median home price was a staggering $7.95 million last year.

Here’s a look at the complete list of the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in America for 2023.

94027 – Atherton, California

Atherton was named the most expensive neighborhood for the fourth year in a row, thanks in large part to restrictive zoning laws that make new development next to impossible. Getty Images/iStockPhoto

Atherton was named the most expensive neighborhood for the fourth year in a row, thanks in large part to restrictive zoning laws that make new development next to impossible.

It has a population of just over 7,188 people, and regulations allow only one single-family home per acre.

This enclave is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near the technology centers of Palo Alto and the prestigious Stanford University.

90210 – Beverly Hills, California

The average listing price is a staggering $6.28 million. There are many walled palaces in the neighborhood, as shown in the photo. Getty Images

ZIP code 90210, made famous by Aaron Spelling’s frothy 1990s teen drama, is the second most expensive zip code in the country.

There, the average listing price is $6.28 million.

If you’re looking to buy in the neighborhood, there’s a good chance you live next door to a celebrity, as Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jack Nicholson all own homes there.

11962 – Sagaponack, New York

The most expensive area in New York State is the tony Hamptons, where the average asking price is $5.90 million. liquefied petroleum gas

The most expensive area in New York is the East End, far from the hustle and bustle of the city – here, the average asking price is now $5.90 million.

The city attracts a celebrity crowd, with Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon allegedly buying homes there.

However, Sagaponack is still very popular with the summer set. The hot coastal region cools down considerably during the cold month, and its permanent population is just 322, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

33109- Fisher Island, Florida

Fisher Island is located in Miami-Dade County and can only be reached by boat or private plane. Getty Images

Just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Miami Beach, Fisher Island is only accessible by boat or private plane. Celebrities like Oprah and Julia Roberts have been linked to the island in the past.

The median listing value of a property within the exclusive resort is currently $5.7 million.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the median annual income for residents of ZIP code 33109 on Fisher Island is $2.2 million – making it the area with the highest per capita income in the entire United States.

11976 – Water Mill, New York

Another desirable area of ​​the Hamptons, the average asking price for a Water Mill home is now $4.95 million. Getty Images/iStockPhoto

Another desirable area of ​​the Hamptons, the average asking price for a Water Mill home is now $4.95 million.

The zip code is also popular with celebrities, with Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez and former “Today” show host Matt Lauer recently residing there.

93108 – Montecito, California

The most famous residents of the town next to Santa Barbara are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple allegedly paid $14 million for their mansion in the scenic area, which includes luxury hotels and giant gated estates.

But the royal couple aren’t the only celebrities with homes in the area. Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Adam Levine have all spent their money on property in the 93108 zip code.

98039 – Medina, Washington

Located across the bay from Seattle, this waterfront neighborhood is Washington State’s only entry in the top ten. Getty Images

Located across Lake Washington from Seattle, this rural waterfront area is the Northwest’s only entry in the top ten.

Bill Gates owns a home in the small municipality, where the average listing price is now $4.75.

94022 – Los Altos Hills, California

The median property price in the Los Altos Hills 94022 area is $4.38 million. Getty Images

This Silicon Valley city is located a stone’s throw from Atherton, although homes here are not very expensive.

The median property price in the Los Altos Hills 94022 area is a more digestible $4.38 million.

92661 — Newport Beach, California

With its pristine coastline and year-round sunshine, Newport Beach has long been one of the most desirable areas to live in America — and the homes here have the prices to prove it.

The average listing price for a home in the area is $4.35 million.

92067 – Rancho Santa Fe, California

Rancho Santa Fe is San Diego’s most exclusive neighborhood. Getty Images

This exclusive San Diego zip code is in the top ten.

Many of the properties in this expensive enclave are nestled among the hills, gated and set on acres of land. Those seeking to move into the neighborhood must be prepared to part with a significant amount of money.

The median home listing in Rancho Santa Fe is $4.25 million.





