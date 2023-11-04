A quick reversal in bonds and a rally in stocks caps a wild week for the markets

The Fed began raising its key short-term interest rate in March last year, but investors have recently become focused on longer-term market rates, which are driven by a variety of factors such as economic growth and inflation expectations, not just the Fed’s policy decisions. . These long-term rates began rising in August, intensifying concerns about the sustainability of the government’s $33 trillion debt pile, among other concerns.

These concerns were somewhat dispelled this week. Investors welcomed the Treasury’s plans to shift its borrowing towards short-term debt, relieving pressure on longer-term yields. Then, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appeared to calm investors’ nerves after the central bank held interest rates steady for the second straight meeting. Weaker-than-expected job growth also suggests the Fed’s efforts to slow the economy are having an impact.

“For me, the jobs report is definitely positive,” said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard. “I think it’s a really good signal to the Fed that they are slowing the economy and that they don’t need to raise rates again.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 0.3 percentage point during the week to just under 4.6 percent, its biggest drop since the banking turmoil in March. However, the yield is still more than half a percentage point higher than it was at the beginning of August.

This week’s decline in yields led to a broad rally in stock markets. The Russell 2000 index of small companies, more sensitive to the ebbs and flows of the economy, rose 2.8 percent on Friday. This indicator has fallen by more than 18 percent in recent months, but rose this week by almost 8 percent, the largest increase in a week since the early recovery from the epidemic in 2020.