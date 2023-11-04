Musk’s XAI is set to launch the first AI model for group selection

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pauses during a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, November 2, 2023. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters Obtaining licensing rights

Nov 3 (Reuters) – Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup XAI will launch its first AI model to a select group on Saturday, the billionaire and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO said. He said Friday.

This comes almost a year after OpenAI’s ChatGPT captured the imagination of businesses and users around the world, leading to a significant increase in the adoption of generative AI technology.

Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in 2015 but resigned from the company’s board in 2018.

“In some important ways, (the new xAI model) is the best that currently exists,” he posted on his social media platform X.

“Once the early beta ends, Grok’s xAI system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers,” Musk posted.

X, formerly known as Twitter, rolled out two new subscription plans last week, a Premium+ tier at $16 per month for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience and a basic tier at $3 per month.

The billionaire, who has criticized big tech companies’ AI efforts and what he calls censorship, said earlier this year that he would launch a maximum AI that seeks truth and tries to understand the nature of the universe to rival Bard and Google. Microsoft (MSFT.O) Bing AI.

The team behind xAI, which launched in July, comes from Google’s DeepMind, the parent company of Windows, and other major AI research companies.

Although X and xAI are separate, the two companies work closely together. xAI also works with Tesla and other companies.

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle (ORCL.N) who described himself as a close friend of Musk, said in September that xAI had signed a contract to train its AI model on Oracle’s cloud.

