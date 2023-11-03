Astra defaults on debt and may not be able to raise the necessary funds

- Troubled space company Astra revealed in a securities filing late Friday that it has defaulted on a recent debt agreement and may not be able to raise the necessary funds.
The company’s LV0010 rocket stands on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, ahead of the NASA TROPICS-1 mission.
Struggling space company Astra revealed in A Deposit of securities Late Friday it defaulted on a recent debt agreement and may not be able to raise the necessary funds as funds dwindle.
Astra twice last month failed to meet minimum cash reserve requirements tied to a $12.5 million bond issuance to New Jersey investment group High Trail Capital.
The debt increase first required Astra to have “at least $15.0 million of cash and cash equivalents” on hand. These liquidity requirements were revised after Astra failed to demonstrate compliance for the first time, to require “at least $10.5 million of unrestricted, unencumbered cash and cash equivalents.”
After falling out of compliance for a second time, Astra now owes $8 million of the total principal investment.
While the company is in “ongoing discussions with a number of other investors,” it warned that it “can provide no assurance that it will be able to complete any additional transaction in a timely manner, or at all.”
Astra shares were little changed in after-hours trading, closing at about 92 cents per share. The company conducted a 1-for-15 reverse stock split in September to avoid a Nasdaq delisting, temporarily pushing Astra stock above $1 a share.
The company cut 25% of its workforce in early August to shift focus from rocket development to spacecraft engine production. It is expected to announce third-quarter results after the market closes on November 13.
