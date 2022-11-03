Musk mocks the AOC, others are angry at the price of the blue check on Twitter

On Wednesday, Elon Musk responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. , after she mocked his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to receive a verified blue checkmark.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday, after Musk announced the reform.

Musk replied to her tweet, saying, “We appreciate your feedback, now pay $8.”

Earlier in the day, Musk announced that Twitter’s “lords and peasants order whoever has or doesn’t have a blue check mark” to be “bulls.”

He ended his tweet with “Power to the people! Blue for $8 a month.”

Later Wednesday, he drew attention to a sweatshirt about $60 from Ocasio-Cortez.

Musk, who acquired Twitter last week after striking a $44 billion deal, has been attacked by users on all sides over his plan to charge $8 per month to be verified. Despite the criticism, he says the plan will stick.

“To all the complainants, please keep complaining, but it will cost $8,” he said on Tuesday. Musk noted that basic Twitter will still be free to use, but accounts that pay for a blue check will get other benefits.

In a follow-up tweet, he mocked critics who thought $8 a month was too steep to climb. The tweet appears to be aimed at people who were willing to splurge on someone Overrated Frappuccino But can’t afford to pay $8 a month to be verified.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April, but did not finally close the deal until last Thursday night, after his attempts to back it out led to a protracted legal battle with the company.

Musk’s lawyers are now asking the Delaware Chancery District Court to dismiss the case, according to a court filing published Monday. The two sides were supposed to go to trial this month if the deal had not been closed by the end of last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.