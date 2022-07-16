Wordle 392 Jul 16 Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

If you are a big fan of Wordle but struggle to maintain your winning streak, then you have surely come to the right place. The first Wordle of the weekend, Wordle 392 is available for the next 24 hours, so you better hurry if you want to solve the puzzle and score another victory. If you’re struggling to solve the July 16 teaser, just head to the bottom of the page for the latest set of spoiler-free tips and guides for Wordle 392. Good luck!

A great game that has swept the world, Wordle tasks players with discovering a five-letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the color of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, it means that the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, and displays the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 392 on July 16th…