After 12 years of mobilization, controversy and debate, there are only a few days left until the 2022 World Cup.

Can Brazil The end of 20 years of harm? Will Lionel Messi finally lead? Argentina To world glory in his last dance? You have England Have you got what it takes to push through after making it to the semi-finals and then the finals of the last two major tournaments? Can the hosts Qatar spring a surprise or two? We’re about to find out…

To help give you the inner path, the athlete Produced team guides by local experts for 32 competing teams in Qatar, profiling each manager involved in this world Cupoutlining each team’s strengths and weaknesses, naming each country’s potential breakout player, and explaining exactly how much pressure each squad will be under from the media and fans back home.

Perhaps most importantly, they will tell you about the manager who always wears a crisp white shirt for luck, and which team has a fan who will walk across the desert to Doha, as the panicked head of state tweeted good wishes to his devastated country. A superstar, any group of fans who inexplicably recreated an ’80s pop song all the way to the finals, and which goalkeeper is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest throw in the world…

Find answers to all these questions and more in our 32 Team Guides below.

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Holland

Group B

England

Iran

United States of America

Wells

Group C

Argentina

Kingdom Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

group d

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

group h

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

For a detailed group-by-group analysis of each team’s tactics and how to set them up…

Group A Evidence: De Jong keeps the Netherlands going and watches set-pieces in Ecuador

Group B Evidence: England dominate and Iran’s goalkeeper throws in a javelin

Group C evidence: Argentina get off to a fast start, with Mexico getting older and Poland shying away from possession

Group F guide: France’s high-pressure, upside-down Danish wingers and Australian giants

Group E guide: Spain’s young midfield stars and watch out for Germany’s triangles

Group F guide: Free goals scored Belgium, crossed Croatia and Canada

Group G evidence: Tadic’s corner, Swiss pressure and more complete Neymar

Group H Guide: Bernardo Silva Orchestra Arranger and The Last Dance of Uruguay

(Interior artwork: Images: Getty Images / Design: Sam Richardson. Top image: Getty Images)