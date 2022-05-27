Yankees sign Shane Green Palace deal

The Yankees signed the oath Shane Green For a minor league deal, he says Transaction Tracking at MLB.com.

Green has had some great seasons on his track record but has struggled lately. Last year, he stayed at the free agent market in May, at which time he signed with Atlanta. Unfortunately, he was slow to get into a groove after that late start, posting 8.47 ERAs over 17 rounds before being released. He’s handled the Dodgers and has been better with them, posting a 4.05 ERA in a small sample of 6 2/3 innings.

He re-signed with the Dodgers on a minors deal in the Offseason and his contract was picked just over a week ago. After one appearance where Green threw two aimless rounds, he was given a mission to unlock a spot on the roster David Price.

The Yankees have seen their pitching depth take a few hits in recent days, with announcements on consecutive days that Louis Gill And Chad Green Both will require Tommy John surgery. It was followed by both of them Aroldis Chapman And Jonathan Luiziga Hit the list of sufferers, for Achilles tendonitis and shoulder discomfort, respectively. With Four Arms suddenly thrown out of their Archery Corps in such a short time, it made perfect sense that they would be looking for reinforcements. Greene will head to the RailRiders and try to get back into the big leagues.