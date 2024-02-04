Raiders News: The Raiders have hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, according to report

Saturday was a rough day when it came to the offensive coordinator opening for the Las Vegas Raiders. First, news emerged that Kliff Kingsbury had withdrawn his name, and late at night (or early in the morning on the East Coast) reports surfaced that the Raiders were working on a deal to hire exes. Chicago Bears Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy per MMQB Albert Brier.

Getsy served as the Bears' captain for two years, 2022 and 2023, and his offenses were graded 23rd and 18th in pointsand 28 and 20 in yards, respectively. Before that, he had two stints with Green Bay Packers As a quality control and wide receivers coach under Mike McCarthy from 2014 to 2017 before returning to the Packers as quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleurs and passing game coordinator from 2019 to 2021. He served as Mississippi State's offensive coordinator for a year in between.

Of course, attention now turns to the type of quarterback Getsy wants to have in his offense. In Chicago, Justin Fields was used in the running game a lot. Fields is expected to be available for trade and the Bears will take the quarterback with the first pick of NFL draft. However, Getsy was also let go because he and Fields were not a successful combination in the Windy City.

So, it seems the question will be whether Getsy sees Aidan O'Connell in a Packers/LaFleur type offense. If not, trading in the draft may be the best option for the Raiders.

