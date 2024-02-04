February 5, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Mathieu van der Poel's sixth cyclocross title could be his last

Mathieu van der Poel's sixth cyclocross title could be his last

Joy Love February 4, 2024 2 min read

Matthew van der Poel won his sixth cyclocross title in Tabor, but admitted it could be his last, as his road races take precedence and are even more important.

Van der Poel is now just one world title away from Eric de Vlieminck's record of seven world championship victories, but that seems of little significance to him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Raiders News: The Raiders have hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, according to report

February 4, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Hitting third, Shohei Ohtani says he'll be ready for the Dodgers' opener

February 4, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Carlos Santana agrees to sign with Twins (Source)

February 3, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

4 min read

'Argylle' Bombs at Box Office Opening – The Hollywood Reporter

February 4, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

An almost invisible galaxy challenges the dark matter paradigm

February 4, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Mathieu van der Poel's sixth cyclocross title could be his last

February 4, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Forest fires in Chile: At least 64 people killed in the Valparaiso region

February 4, 2024 Frank Tomlinson