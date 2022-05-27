Latest Match Report – RCB vs Royals Qualifier 2 2022

Rajasthan Royals 161 to 3 (Butler 106*, Samson 23, Hazlewood 2-23) won Royal Challengers Bangalore 157 for 8 (Battidar 58, Du Plessis 25, Pracid 3-22, McCoy 3-23) by seven wickets

The Rajasthan Royals stormed into their first Premier League final since winning the inaugural season title in 2008, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. The win is set by the shooters. Pracid Krishna And the Obaid McCoy Picked up three wickets each to restrict the Royal Challengers to 157 for 8.

Jose Butler And the Yashvi Jaiswal He then added 61 in 5.1 overs to his first small gate, breaking the back of the chase. Jeswal fell for 21 of 13 but Butler was unstoppable. He made the fourth hundred of the season, equaling Virat Kohli’s record for most centuries in an IPL season.

Such was the dominance of the royal family that the spectators began to leave the stadium even before the match ended. When Butler hit the winning hit, six wide from Harshall Patel, there were still 11 balls left.

dangerous start

After winning the lottery, Sanju Samson said the pitch looked a bit sticky. Although many of the balls didn’t stop on the paddles, there was additional bounce and movement—in the air and away from the surface—presented for stitching. Kohli passed Trent Bolt for six over his deep square leg in the first half but fell to Braside the next, attempting a back-length serve just behind the point to overpower the goalkeeper.

At the end of the four times, the Royal Challengers were 25 to 1. Then the Faf du Plessis got four – one of them by pulling the gauntlet that had just slipped off Samson – off Boult. From the other end, Batidar cut through Pracid’s previous point before punching him through the covers for four consecutive times. He tried another punch with his back foot on the next ball but failed to save it. But Ryan Barrage missed the opportunity at the back. This allowed the Royal Challengers to finish Powerplay in much better shape, at 46 to 1, despite the slow start.

Batidar rides his luck

At one point, du Plessis was hitting on 22 of 21 and Patidar on 20 of 19. Then Patidar took off, shooting Yuzvendra Chahal on the long run for six. The eleventh time, he had another slice of luck as he defeated McCoy Ashwin in a short third man.

McCoy put an end to du Plessis’ feuds, putting him back in 27 balls 25, but Glenn Maxwell came in and hit sixty of the first balls he encountered. Next, he mistook Bolt in the 14th minute and was caught on his fine leg.

Despite this, Batidar continued to attack and brought in fifty, from 40 balls, and six off Chahal. On the 16th, Ashwin shot the Midway Deep in the third of his six rounds. On the next ball, he tried to go a long way but was shot straight at the boundary line.

Pracid Krishna, in his first encounter, was behind Virat Kohli•BCCI

slow death

The Royal Challengers were 132 for 4 after 16 increases and it looks like he’s going to at least 170. But Chahal, McCoy and Prazid conceded only 25 of their last four transgressions. It was Prasidh’s 19th place that really brought the Royal Challengers back. Off the first ball, he removed Karthik as the toe hitter to the long end. Next, he flattened Wanindu Hasaranga’s middle torso and stalk with a scorching yorker. Harshall survived the hat trick but the damage was done.

Butler and Jaiswal explode

It wasn’t a big goal. Moreover, Butler and Jaiswal gave the royal family a great start. Jeswal started hitting Muhammad Siraj for sixty-four the first time. At the next tailor, Butler took him for fours and sixs. Maxwell slipped softly before Butler disassembled Shahbaz Ahmed, smashing him for sixty-four. Hazlewood dumped Jaiswal in the latter part of the powerplay but there was no stopping Butler who only brought in 50 of his 23 balls.

Samson started slow and was on 4 of 7 balls before jumping down to Shahbaz and hitting him long. Butler hit four times in a row at the same time. By the halfway point in the chase, the royals raced to 103 for 1, requiring just 55 of the last 10 times.

No miracle for the royal challengers

Having hit 66 from 33 balls, Butler outstripped Harshall behind his stumps but Karthik dropped the ball. Despite this, Hasaranga managed to counter him when Samson beat the googly with 23 of 21 balls. Samson has now been sent off six times on 34 balls while giving only 25.

Despite only 14 rounds coming from over 12 to 15, the Royals still needed just 32 of the last five overs. Butler then hit Hasaranga for sixty in the 800-plus season points in the process. He reached his hundred from 59 balls and then finished the game with a six of the night.