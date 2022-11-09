Zoom has officially announced the launch of a video conferencing app soon for Tesla cars

Zoom has officially announced that it will soon add its video conferencing app to Tesla vehicles. The company announced the addition at its annual Zoomtopia 2022 event on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Tesla released a promotional video on its YouTube channel that gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the new version. V11 software update. Although it was not specifically mentioned in the video, eagle fans did notice a small icon on the screen. Looks like the Zoom logo.

The company never confirmed Zoom’s presence in the video, but CEO Elon Musk previously hinted that the ability to attend virtual meetings in your Tesla car was “definitely a future feature.”

Today it was finally confirmed that the feature is coming, except not by Tesla.

The upcoming addition to Zoomtopia was announced by Nitasha Walia, Zoom Group Product Manager, Meetings. Walia hasn’t given many details on how or when Zoom will be added, but said the company is excited to introduce it to “all new Tesla models soon.”

Walia has also shared a brief demo of the feature working on the Y model, showing the Zoom app using the car’s cabin camera located above the rearview mirror. This is the first time that Tesla owners have been able to see what the sometimes controversial camera sees.

The demo also showed that if you sync your calendar with your Tesla car, you’ll be able to access a Zoom meeting directly from the in-car calendar.

Regardless of when it will be released, other unknown details are whether Zoom will only work on WiFi, or if Tesla will allow owners who have signed up for Premium Connectivity to use the car’s data plan for a virtual meeting when there is no available WiFi connection.

You can watch the brief demonstration of Zoom in a Tesla in the video below.



