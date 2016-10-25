  • 43rd Annual Folklife Festival

    Tuesday, October 25, 2016

    Coon Dog Open Water Race Still Main Attraction by C.J. Reed Every year in Franklin County, Ferrum College hosts the annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival. Here, the community as well as people from all over the state get together in a day of fun and hard work to put on the best festival around. There […]

  • Students Volunteer Over Fall Break To Help Those In Need After Tornado Hits Waverly Virginia

    Tuesday, November 1, 2016

    by Nia Pettiford Over fall break, six Ferrum students and two instructors volunteered their time in Waverly, Virginia. Waverly was hit by a deadly tornado in February that did tremendous damage to the entire community. With coordination from Dean of Chapel Jan Nicholson-Angles, the work team volunteered with the Virginia United Methodist Volunteers in Mission […]

  • Brother4brother Takes On UVA

    Tuesday, October 25, 2016

    By Chris Rogers Ferrum College mentoring program, Brother4brother, planned a day trip to attend the Julian Bond Symposium at the University of Virginia. The symposium honors the life of Julian Bond and his legacy of fighting for civil rights and against social injustice. It was fitting that the symposium be held at UVA, since Bond […]

  • Football Recap On Panthers Vs. Panthers

    Tuesday, November 1, 2016

    by Hunter Ferguson & Chris Rogers Ferrum Football traveled down to Georgia to play the LaGrange College Panthers Oct. 22, 2016. Following a 42-19 lost last week to Maryville, Ferrum’s record dropped to 3-3 overall (1-2 USA South). Star freshman running back Brian Mann and the Panthers would be to be too much to handle […]

  • Appalachian Music At Folklife

    Tuesday, October 25, 2016

    by Joseph Pride Most people came to the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival this weekend for the food and some of them stayed for the coon dog racing, but one of the less appreciated attractions was the music. People found themselves at one of the three various music stages, where different bands performed all day. The […]

  • Volleyball Is Finishing Regular Season Strong

    Tuesday, November 1, 2016

    by C. J Reed Ferrum College’s volleyball team traveled to Fayetteville, N.C. and took on the Methodist Monarchs Saturday Oct. 22, 2016.The Panthers came out in winning fashion defeating the Monarchs 3-0. Ferrum beat Methodist (25-22), (30-28), (26-24) to earn their 13th win of the season. The Panthers were led by Hannah Helbert with 13 […]

  • Panthers Players Of The Week

    Tuesday, November 1, 2016

    by Hunter Ferguson 3 Panthers were recognized by the USA South Conference for their on field contributions. Football: Freshman running back Brian Mann has earned his 6th Offensive player of the week award in seven weeks. Most recently, in a 44-20 routing against Lagrange college, Mann accumulated 254 rushing yards, on 33 carries, and added […]

  • Ferrum’s Own Trollville Turned Thetaville

    Tuesday, October 18, 2016

    by AnnGardner Eubank Alumni, students, and even urban dictionary, all have a similar response to the question, “what is there to do at Ferrum on the weekends?” The typical response: Trollville. Trollville was owned by a fraternity and ultimately became the weekend hot spot for years. The building hosted many college memories and experiences for […]

  • Students Elect SGA Officers

    Thursday, October 6, 2016

    By Nia Pettiford Ferrum students elected 2016-17 class officers as well as senators on Sept. 14. Newly-elected Freshman Class President Miranda Basden says she has a lot to offer Ferrum, not only being involved in volleyball, but also other activities. “I wanted to be president because I feel I’m a good leader,” Basden said. “I […]

  • Ferrum Panthers Conquer Sewanee Tigers for First Win of the Season

    Tuesday, October 4, 2016

    By Graceanne Gershner On September 18, Ferrum’s field hockey team won 2-1 against the Sewanee Tigers. This would be their first win of the season and their first ever conference win. Midfielder, Kiani Mohica (junior) describes Sewanee as a top competitor in the SAA conference. Ferrum has lost to Sewanee during their first two years of […]

Other Stories

Oct
25

Haley Overstreet: The First To Score In Three Sports

by Graceanne Gershner Senior Haley Overstreet achieved a huge college milestone this October. Overstreet is Ferrum’s first athlete, men or women, to score goals in three sports; soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey. When speaking to her about her experience Overstreet said, “I never saw myself coming to Ferrum and playing three sports.” Overstreet transferred to […]

Oct
25

Bond Between Dog, Trainer And Sheep Strong

by Aleysia Goodley  On Saturday,  Oct. 22, Ferrum hosted the annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, where there was a variety of country foods, music, demonstrations and activities for everyone to enjoy. The event was free for all Ferrum students to experience, and if you did not get the chance to go, you missed a variety […]

Oct
25

Mule Jumping

The mule jumping competition, which took place during the Folk Life Festival on Saturday, October 22, only had two contestants this year. Mindy was the losing mule of the two competing. Mindy decided to not attempt jumping over the 36-inch-high bar. The winning mule  named Ally May  is from Coleman Falls Virginia. Ally May jumped […]

Oct
25

Alumni Spotlight: Kyle Price

by Graceanne Gershner 2016 Ferrum graduate Kyle Price talked to “The Iron Blade” about his experience here in school and how he is enjoying his post grad life. Price described his time here at Ferrum as “ok,”. He said, “I made a lot of great friends and met plenty of good people while I was […]

Oct
25

Pulling Teams Of Horses Mean Tons Of Competition

By Jacob Rich The horse pull started 30 minutes late because travelling teams from Florida and Kentucky were caught in traffic. Eight small teams and three big teams competed. The goal of the horse pull was to have each pair of horses pull the weight 37 ½ feet. The competition began with 2000 pounds. Then, […]

Sep
22

Born & Raised In Ferrum

By AnneGardner Eubank In a rural town of 2,043 people, it’s not unusual for those who grow up in towns like Ferrum to wonder what else is out there in the world. Max Harper, a senior at Ferrum College, was born, raised, and attends school all in the small mountain town of Ferrum, and can’t […]

Sep
22

Real Deal Crazy Game Show

By Aleysia McMillan The Real Deal Crazy Game Show, hosted by New Yorker, Ralph Tetta, represents exactly what the title says. This game included cash prizes for students and mystery box objects, which involved t-shirts, and mystery envelopes that included funny, interactive activities to entertain the audience, such as “do the river dance for $5.00,” […]

Sep
23

Find the Artist Within

Chrysalis, Ferrum College’s own literary arts magazine, is holding its annual fall contest. Whether you are a professional or an amateur, it doesn’t matter! Do you want to see your words or artwork published? How about the chance to win money? Then submit your poetry, short stories, paintings, photos or digital art to Chrysalis@ferrum.edu. Win cash prizes – […]

Sep
22

Word to the Freshmen

By Aleysia Goodley Transitioning from top dog in high school back to a measly freshmen in college can be hard for anyone. Adjusting to new people, a new place, and being hours away are all challenging and sometimes scary changes, especially for the ones who have trouble making friends. We are now fully responsible for […]

biggs_wr_hs_17_web
Sep
22

Familiar Face, New Role

By Chris Rodgers The fall of 2016 means the start of a new school year and another year of athletics. For former wrestler Paul Biggs (2012), it means having his first season as head coach. Biggs is looking to bring success to the cross country team. Also, in the winter, he looks to continue the […]