America’s Nafta Nemesis: Canada, not Mexico

The US and Canada have one of the largest trade relations in the world.

President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the first time on Monday.

“We have a tremendous trade relationship with Canada,” Trump said at a news conference.

The US-Canada trade relationship over the years has not been as smooth as you might think. Trade wars, reprisals, dumping charges and jobs are gone.

“Our trade relationship is clearly strong … but even if we do have agreements, the relationship is rocky,” says Stuart True, editor of the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, a research group in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

Trump often slogans Trade Agreement between Mexico and Nafta, U.S., Mexico and Canada. But Canada is rarely mentioned.

Nevertheless, Nafta has controversial claims against Canada – almost all of the US. Companies – Against Mexico. Even today, Canada has strict tariffs on the United States and both sides have recently settled a bitter dispute over meat.

Many leaders and experts have stressed that the trade relationship between the two countries is strong and largely positive. But there have been many wars along the way to Canada and America.

Now Trump wants to renegotiate Nafta, which tops the agenda for a meeting with Trudeau.

1. Canada Nafta is in more trouble than Mexico

If you listen to Trump, you may think that Mexico is a bad actor. Since the inception of NAFTA in 1994, there have been 39 complaints against Canada, almost all in the U.S. Investors in the industry are known as state dispute settlements, whether it is Mexico, Canada or the US. In lieu of local courts in Nafta, the Nafta allows companies to solve cases under a special panel of judges.

There are only 23 complaints against Mexico. (By comparison, companies from both Mexico and Canada have filed a total of 21 complaints against the U.S.)

Canada is the target of US complaints. Since 2005, Canada has been hit by 70% of Nafta’s controversial claims, according to the Canadian research firm CCPA.

2. US – Canada Timber War

Nafta is not the only throat area. In 2002, Canada imposed a 30% tariff on Canadian timber, while Canada reduced its timber to the US. Accused of “dumping” the market. Canada rejected the claim and argued that the tariff would cost its timber companies 30,000 jobs.

Tom Welk, professor of economics at McGill University in Montreal, said: “It’s a very sour aspect of Canadian-American relations.

The controversy dates back to the 1980s when American timber companies said their Canadian counterparts were not playing fair.

Whether Canada actually violated the regulations is a matter of contention.

Canadian officials deny that the government subsidizes softwood timber companies in Canada. American timber companies are still accusing them of doing so, and the U.S. is not. The Commerce Department report found that in 2004 Canada subsidized timber companies. It did not say whether subsidies continue.

According to the allegations, Canada subsidized timber companies because the government owns most of the land from the timber. That concession – on top of Canada’s massive timber supply – has led Canada to cut its timber to the US. This allowed for cheaper than what companies could charge.

The World Trade Organization eventually joined with Canada, denying the US claim, and the two sides reached an agreement in 2006 to end the tariff.

However, that agreement and its subsequent grace period ended in October, and both sides came to it again. The Obama and Trudeau administrations were not compromised before Obama took office, and this was the first time the U.S. had been able to do so. Remaining once again calling for tariffs on timber companies remains a controversial trade issue.

3. Smoot-Hawley US – Canada instigates trade war

During the Great Depression, conditions worsened. In the 1930s, the U.S.S. Congress wanted to protect jobs from global trade. So the United States has taken to all the countries that have shipped goods to the US in an effort to protect workers.

It was called The Smoot-Hawley Act. Today, it is widely accepted that the law has made the Great Depression worse than it is.

Canada is angry and the U.S. More than any other country retaliated against, leading to a trade war.

“Canada is very angry … they’ve raised their own tariff on certain products to fit the new U.S. tariff,” says Doug Irvine, a Dartmouth professor and author of “Peddling Protectionism: Smoot-Hawley and the Great Depression.”

For example, tariffs on U.S. eggs were raised from 8 cents to 10 cents (these were 1930 prices, after all). Canada retaliated by increasing its tariff from 3 cents to 10 cents – a threefold increase.

Exports fell drastically: In 1929, the U.S. increased its exports. About 920,000 eggs were exported to Canada. Three years later, it only shipped 14,000 eggs, Irvine said.

4. U.S. Canada’s sky high tariffs on eggs, poultry and milk

Fast forward to today. Smoot-Haley is long overdue, but Canada is a U.S. Eggs, poultry and milk imports continue to be heavily charged.

For example, some tariffs on eggs can be up to 238% per dozen According to the To the Canada Department of Agriculture. Some milk imports are as high as 292% depending on fat content.

“They are so heavy that you can’t bring it across. There are no American eggs in Quebec,” Welk said.

U.S. According to the Embassy of Canada, the reality is very different. Despite some stringent tariffs, its officials say Canada is one of the export markets for US milk, poultry and eggs.

U.S. There are tariffs on certain goods coming from all countries, but they are no more than Canada.

Some of these tariffs are in the US. Experts say dairy and poultry are bothering farmers, some of whom are challenging the sale to the Canadian market. They suspect that much will change as tariffs have been in place for decades.

5. The Future of Cooler Heads and Nafta

Despite these controversies, experts insist that the trade relationship is still the best in the world.

In fact, the two countries are now interconnected, and when trade disputes arise, sometimes American companies are involved with Canadian companies and the US. Are against lawmakers.

For example, Canadian meat producers have disputed U.S. law that requires them to label where cattle are born, raised, and slaughtered. Canadians cut its meat in the U.S. He said he was discriminated against by the law and sold the case to the WTO.

The WTO is with Canada, and last December Congress overturned the country-origin-labeling law. American meat producers – a business linked to Canada – have actually supported their peers in Canada, arguing that regulation is too heavy.

When it comes to the Trump proposal to topple Nafta, many American and Canadian experts say it is not worth renegotiating or closing the deal. The three countries that are part of the treaty are linked to each other, and disrupting that integration is detrimental to trade and economic growth.

