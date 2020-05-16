Cinco de Mayo: Frequently asked Google questions

Turns out, there is.

When it comes to Cinco de Mayo – the annual fiesta that gives Americans an excuse to load up on tacos and margaritas – people ask for more of them.

Cinco = 5. De Mayo = May. So, May 5th.

There is no Cinco de Mayo war.

Celebrating the holiday Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla On May 5, 1862. It was a very small war – the French recaptured Puebla a year later – but a symbolic one because a small Mexican army defeated a large invading force. By 1867, Mexican troops had driven France out of the country.

Most Americans think Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. It is not. That holiday comes on September 16 and commemorates Grito de Dolores, who ring the church bell in the town of Dolores in 1810, causing the war of independence from Spain to Mexico.

Not. Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a three-day holiday in which families from all over Mexico gather to remember friends and family who have died. It usually takes place from October 31st to November 2nd.

