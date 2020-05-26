London’s loose ‘Dangerous Wild Cat’ turns into a pet cat

Intended sightings of a “big cat” in London sent police into overdrive on Monday, with frightened residents reporting a “dangerous wildcat” loose.

After a call about a Scotland Yard cat, armed police and helicopters called a “row of billionaires” who live in a Tony neighborhood said “the signs are like a leopard or a leopard.”

It turned out that the animal was someone’s pet.

“It’s so dramatic,” one woman said Told the Evening Standard“There are also two police helicopters overhead,” he said.

She was among those who called the police after the cat suddenly emerged from the bushes in her garden while sitting with her daughter.

“We were scared,” she told the Standard, adding to the massive police response, “at that stage they had to think it was a dangerous wildcat.”

Authorities then stood by, however, knowing that the feline was actually a domesticated hybrid savannah cat that escaped from a neighbor’s garden.

“The animal looked like a pet I hadn’t seen,” the terrified woman told the Standard.

Police confirmed that the armed unit had been dispatched, but stood up when it became clear that there was no danger to life.

“There have been no reports of attacks or injuries on members of the public,” a spokesman said Told The Sun.

One local, Leon Grant, told the Standard that the response was a “confrontation.”

“There’s a police helicopter overhead and armed police and all kinds of whirring,” he said. “It’s been a huge event.”