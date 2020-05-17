Nova Scotia shooting: Canadian police fail to provide timely public alert about gunman

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported on Sunday between 7am and 8am that a gunman was driving a visible police car and was wearing an RCMP uniform.

At the time, police said they had begun the process of issuing an alert, but it took several hours to create a command chain. Almost three hours later, no warning has been issued yet.

“Nova Scotia Emergency Management Officers have contacted RCMP to use a public emergency alert system,” RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said at a press conference Wednesday. “We are in the process of preparing an alert when the RCMP shot dead the gunman.”

The gunman, Gabriel Wortman, led the police Miles long, 12-hour manhunt Throughout the Canadian province. The RCMP said he died after clashes with police.

Police officers have been facing some backlash from the victims’ families for not issuing a warning via mobile phone, TV and radio. Nick Beaton, his wife Kristen, who was gunned down by the gunman, said, “I won’t let my wife … if he has that transmission, he is loose and he is driving an RCMP vehicle.” CNN’s partner told CBC Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the failure to issue the warning was part of a larger investigation. “I think there are a lot of families out there today that are dealing with incredible losses. They are asking themselves how things could have been different and how they could have been warned earlier,” Trudeau said at a press conference Wednesday. “These are very important questions that can be addressed through investigative conclusions.” The gunman was wearing an RCMP uniform or a trusty replica, Leather said earlier this week, while driving a car that looked like a police vehicle. Authorities said Wednesday they are investigating whether a gunman who drove a “very real” police cruiser pulled the drivers and executed the victims. “This is definitely part of our investigation,” Leather said. “It’s a concern again and it’s something we look at very closely.” The RCMP said the gunman had acted alone. He is not licensed to own or operate a firearm, although police are still investigating. “We are continuing to investigate whether anyone who helped lead the incident helped him,” Leather said. Police declined to disclose what type of firearms were used in the massacre, and in particular, whether a handgun was used. Police are still investigating 16 crime scenes following last weekend’s shootings, including five where the suspected gunman set off a devastating fire. The devastation began when police were called to a “gun complaint” at a property in the quiet town of Portobeque in the quiet town of Cobequid Bay Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 pm ET). Police found several casualties inside and outside the residence, Leather said earlier this week. Some fires were found at some other location.

