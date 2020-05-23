Now Joe Biden defines ‘Black’ as African American

Well, here’s another back-and-forth Joe Biden show: Prez says he should stop asking embarrassing questions to a prominent Black radio host – because any African American who voted for President Trump this November was “not black.”

For starters, “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God has specifically urged a candidate not to take black voters big in an 18-minute interview, challenging his record on racial issues and the consideration of a black man. , Female running mate.

Then the Biden aide tried to cut the interview down. “You can’t do that to black media!” Charlamagne complained.

“I’m doing it with white media and black media because my wife has to go at 6 o’clock,” Biden shrugged, referring to Jill Biden’s planned media appearance.

“Listen, when you come to New York, Vice President Biden, come to see us,” said Charlamagne. “It’s a long way to November. We have more questions. “

“Do you have any more questions?” Biden responded. “Well, I’m telling you, if you’re having trouble identifying whether you’re for me or for Trump, you’re not black.”

Charlamagne quickly replied, “It has nothing to do with Trump. This is something I want for my community. “

Host Later expanded to medium: “We have long been loyal to the Democrats. Blacks invest a lot in that party, and the return on investment is not great. “

And: “Let’s see what you got !!! Votes Quid Pro Quo. You can’t expect me to fear Trump more than I want anything for my people. “

For the record, a black voter may have many reasons to like Trump – his term has recorded low African American unemployment for starters. And religious people increasingly view the Democratic Party for their views.

Biden later apologized the following day, but his response is still telling. He reflexively calls for lockstep support and insists that voting for Democrats is part of what defines “black.”

It doesn’t get any more arrogant.