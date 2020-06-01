Beyonce wants justice for George Floyd

The Grammy-winning artist is one of many celebrities who are using their social media platforms to seek change in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week.

“We broke up and we hated it,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “We can’t normalize this suffering. I’m not just talking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, and anything in between, I’m sure you’re going to be disappointed with the racism that is happening in America right now.”

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police Monday and died in restraint by authorities. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and three other officers were dismissed from the department.

In the video, Beyoncé said, "There are no senseless killings of people. We don't see people of color as less than human beings. We can't look away anymore. George is our family and all of humanity.