Beyonce wants justice for George Floyd

The Grammy-winning artist is one of many celebrities who are using their social media platforms to seek change in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week.
“We broke up and we hated it,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “We can’t normalize this suffering. I’m not just talking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, and anything in between, I’m sure you’re going to be disappointed with the racism that is happening in America right now.”
In the video, Beyoncé said, "There are no senseless killings of people. We don't see people of color as less than human beings. We can't look away anymore. George is our family and all of humanity.
“We have seen these violent killings many times and there are no consequences,” she said. “Yes, one is charged, but justice is not served.”
“Continue to pray for peace and compassion and healing for our nation,” she said.
