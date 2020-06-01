entertainment

Beyonce wants justice for George Floyd

3 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Wanda J Diaz
0 Views

The Grammy-winning artist is one of many celebrities who are using their social media platforms to seek change in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week.

“We broke up and we hated it,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “We can’t normalize this suffering. I’m not just talking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, and anything in between, I’m sure you’re going to be disappointed with the racism that is happening in America right now.”

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police Monday and died in restraint by authorities. Video footage of the arrest Authorities showed Floyd stomping on the floor with Derek Chauvin, an officer with a knee on Floyd’s neck for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin was charged The department was dismissed with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and three other officers.

In the video, Beyonc అన్నాడు said, “There are no senseless killings of people. We don’t see people of color as less than human beings. We can’t look away anymore. George is our family and all of humanity.

“We have seen these violent killings many times and there are no consequences,” she said. “Yes, one is charged, but justice is not served.”

Beyonc వీడియో ended the video by asking fans to visit a page on her Website It contains links to many petitions. One of the petitions Change.org It already has more than 9 million signatures.

“Continue to pray for peace and compassion and healing for our nation,” she said.

You may also like

About the author

Wanda J Diaz

Wanda J Diaz

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.

View all posts

Leave a Comment