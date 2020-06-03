At some point – most likely in late July or early August – the Giants assemble and hit the ground. When they do, someone should line up in the middle and snap the ball to Daniel Jones.

The identity of that player is one of the unknowns of the summer, filled with less uncertainties than usual for the Giants, as it relates to their offensive line. It is easy to make ulate ballads on starting tackles (Nate Solder and rookie Andrew Thomas) and it is also easy to pin down starting guards (Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler). The man in the middle of all this is concerned.

Competitors shudder: Spencer Pulley for the starting job, Nick Gates and Jon Halapio, after he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. A dark horse Shane Lemieux, a rookie who started 52 games in a row at Oregon – all at left guard.

It may be true that this does not seem to be a particularly exciting group of candidates and that the long-term answer is not on the list. Someone has to start this offense, and the factor in Equation is that Jones is entering his second year as an NFL quarterback and his first in a new system of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, which means more experience and better.

That would favor the 27-year-old Pulley with 26 NFL, including nine with the Giants in 2018. At 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Pulley is not a Bruiser, but he can make blocks at second level. He has NFL snaps and smarts to handle Vanderbilt’s production and assignment, though he lacks the ideal size and power.

“I think Spencer Pulley is a good center,” Shawn O’Hara, the starting center for the Giants Super Bowl XLII squad, told The Post.

Gates at 6-6 and 318 pounds is bigger than Pulley and the previous coaching regime saw him as a viable option at right tackle. Gates started 25 games at left tackle in Nebraska. He started two games last season at right tackle and one right guard and took a practice snap in the middle.

“We have faith in Nick Gates,” said Dave Gettleman, general manager.

The Giants focused on Matt Hennessy of Temple in the NFL Draft, but they knew after they selected Alabama safety Javier McKinney at No. 36, Hennessey would not be on the board when it came to reelection. In fact, Hennessy went to the Falcons in 78th.

As soon as Gettleman took Lemieux in the fifth round, there was talk that he would be cross-training at center, a position he never played.

“I think you have a lot of responsibility to know the offense and the defense and to be more aware of what’s going on around you,” Lemieux said. “Obviously, you have to snap the ball. They are two big factors that are different. ”

Knowing the offense and snapping the ball are two of the biggest obstacles for Lemieux, getting ready to run as a rookie in the middle.

“One of the hardest things most guys have is that if you never play center, the shotgun will snap,” said O’Hara, an NFL network analyst. The shotgun snaps, sometimes people become emotional midgets and they can’t handle it. I think he’s a kind of guy, he has to take 1,000 balls to make sure he can handle it.

O’Hara shifted to left tackle and center at Rutgers. He recalled personally drafting two minutes of drills with the Browns because his snaps would fall to the ground or his quarterback would bounce into the head. He also recalls working on the center exchange and “splitting the fingers of two backup quarterbacks” during drills.

Based on all the work that needs to be done to reduce this, O’Hara says Lemieux will be “shocked” if he ever takes snaps as a rookie starting center.

“Spencer Pulley was there,” he said. “He’s not coming out any better than Spencer Pulley. From a mental standpoint, making calls. And you’ve got a young quarterback too. Daniel Jones hasn’t seen every defense yet. Do I want to play second-year quarterback and rookie center? Heck No.