The End of Fall Semester Means Finals Posted by Staff on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By: AnnGardner Eubank

Cramming, staying up to ab- surd hours of the night, and com- pletely stressing out are all parts of the college experience, especially when it comes to the week of final exams. Exams can often make or break someone’s grade, or some- times have very little impact on the final grade. According to an mtvU survey conducted in 2008, one out of every five college students say they are stressed most of the time, with numbers that only go up at the end of each semester. There have been cases of such high levels of stress throughout colleges and universities that have lead to physical and mental health issues, including depression. Many students say that the stres influences their ability to perform academically. However, students and faculty at Ferrum College make an effort to help students prepare adequately for exams and also help cope with the stress of the dreaded finals week. Finals week’s biggest high- lights are the Bark Breaks. The breaks allow students to destress and relax by playing and interacting with local sheltered dogs that are brought to campus to help lighten the mood. Along with the Bark Breaks, sometimes staff will walk through the library and offer snacks to those studying for a quick pick-me-up and energizer. Math professor Bryan Faulkner says the key to finals week is bal- ance. “I was a terrible student. However, the best advice I can give is to study but also get enough rest, food, and exercise to function,” he said. Religion professor Kameron Wilds talked of his years studying at Ferrum, saying, “My philosophy has always been ‘Perfect what you know, tighten up what you’ re iffy about, and become at least iffy on what you have no clue.’ You’re not going to learn the whole semester in a few days of studying. So if you waited to the last moment, this is what I suggest.” With final exams right around the corner, it is important to not procrastinate and always put forth as much effort as possible. Exams begin on Dec. 8 with the schedule available on the school website.