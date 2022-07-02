July 3, 2022

2022 NBA Free Agency Rumors: Live updates as James Harden, 76ers discuss new deal; Bulls push Zach Lavigne

July 2, 2022

The NBA 2022 free agency period didn’t start with a signing, but with the amazing Kevin Durant Trading order From Brooklyn Nets. With Kyrie Irving also expecting to follow him out the door, that drama and intrigue has stolen the show in the past few days.

It is perhaps fitting, then, that the first few days of free agency have been highlighted by massive trades, including the Minnesota Timberwolves’ acquisition of Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, and the Atlanta Hawks the addition of Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics For Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers.

But for all the movements across trades, there is still a lot of movement in the actual free agent market. Among the notable deals are Jalen Bronson joining the New York Knicks, John Wall with the Los Angeles Clippers and Otto Porter Jr. heading north of the border to the Toronto Raptors.

Furthermore, the likes of Zach Lavigne (Chicago Bulls) and Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) have agreed to maximum deals to return to their teams, while Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) have agreed. on extreme extensions.

At this point, there aren’t many big names left in the market. However, one deal that remains to be settled is James Harden’s return to the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s meeting with the team in the Hamptons this weekend in order to figure out what will likely be a short-term deal.

Follow below for the latest deals, updates, and more as the NBA Free Agency continues this weekend.

