June 20, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round 4 at The Country Club

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round 4 at The Country Club

Joy Love June 19, 2022 1 min read

The 2022 US Open turned out to be an all-time classic with Will Xalatores and Matthew Fitzpatrick topping the leaderboard at 4 under entering the last 18 holes. Having both played a prominent role in the PGA Championship last month, the two are still searching for not only their first major championship win but their first PGA Tour victory. Having played really well for the first three days, there is still work to be done as a number of excellent players have lined up behind them.

Champion defender John Ram, who, had it not been for the 18-hole blunder, would have driven alone to the final day at The Country Club, sits in the 3-under. He will be in the penultimate group alongside New England native Keegan Bradley, who will have the full support of the Massachusetts fans behind him. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, four-time champion Rory McIlroy and world number 9 Sam Burns are all on hand as well, making sure to make up a memorable final round of the 122nd US Open.

CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardAnd the Tour 4 times tee and all of us US Open TV schedule coverage guide.

See also  It is said that Trevor Storey chose from among four teams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Day Two Prelims Live Recap

June 19, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Dodgers RF Mookie Betts hits IL with a cracked rib

June 19, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

2022 US Open TV schedule, coverage, live broadcast, watch online, channel, golf tour times of The Country Club

June 18, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Two Netflix actors The Chosen One dies in Mexico crash | the television

June 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Incredible new maps of asteroid psyche reveal an ancient world of metal and rock

June 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round 4 at The Country Club

June 19, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Alice: Madness Returns has been quietly removed from Steam again

June 19, 2022 Len Houle