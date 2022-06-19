2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round 4 at The Country Club

The 2022 US Open turned out to be an all-time classic with Will Xalatores and Matthew Fitzpatrick topping the leaderboard at 4 under entering the last 18 holes. Having both played a prominent role in the PGA Championship last month, the two are still searching for not only their first major championship win but their first PGA Tour victory. Having played really well for the first three days, there is still work to be done as a number of excellent players have lined up behind them.

Champion defender John Ram, who, had it not been for the 18-hole blunder, would have driven alone to the final day at The Country Club, sits in the 3-under. He will be in the penultimate group alongside New England native Keegan Bradley, who will have the full support of the Massachusetts fans behind him. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, four-time champion Rory McIlroy and world number 9 Sam Burns are all on hand as well, making sure to make up a memorable final round of the 122nd US Open.

CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardAnd the Tour 4 times tee and all of us US Open TV schedule coverage guide.