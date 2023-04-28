2023 NFL Trade Tracker: Deals for first-round picks

ESPN Staff6 minutes to read

Yates: The Texans traded drag to get Will Anderson Jr. Field Yates smashes the Texans trading up the No. 3 pick to take Will Anderson Jr.

We have tracked every trade in the first round that includes 2023 NFL Draft, which saw eight of the first 15 picks switch—including the #1 pick, which the Chicago Bears dealt to the Carolina Panthers. Those deals date back more than two years, when the Los Angeles Rams sent their first player to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford isn’t the only big-name veteran impacting the first round of this year’s draft. Trades for Russell Wilson, Tre Lance and DeShawn Watson will also have an impact, not to mention Monday’s trade between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets featuring Aaron Rodgers.

Here are all of the draft pick deals for first-day picks this year, including one selection from her fourth team. That would be the 29th pick, who went from the San Francisco 49ers to the Miami Dolphins to the Denver Broncos to the New Orleans Saints in deals that include Lance and edge mover Bradley Chubb and new Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Today’s Deals Draft

These are the trades made on day one of the NFL Draft, starting with the most recent:

date: April 27, 2023

The Detroit Lions traded their first-round pick (#6) to the Arizona Cardinals for a Cardinals first-rounder (#12) and second-rounder (#34). The No. 6 pick was originally traded to the Lions from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade for Matthew Stafford, while the Cardinals just picked the No. 12 pick from the Houston Texans earlier in the first round. The Cardinals used the option to draft an offensive tackle for Ohio State Paris Johnson Jr.

date: April 27, 2023

The Houston Texans sent their 12th pick, their second-round pick (#33) and their first- and third-round picks in 2024 to the Arizona Cardinals’ first-round pick (#3) and fourth. This year’s round pick (No. 105). Texans used the pick to determine an Alabama rushing edge Will Anderson Jr. The Cardinals traded option No. 12 to the Lions to trade the Ohio State offense for facing Paris Johnson Jr.

Deals before today

These are the trades that led to the NFL Draft, starting with the most recent:

date: April 24, 2023

The Jets sent a slew of picks, including their first of the year (No. 13), to the Packers in a deal that included quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Along with the first-rounder, the Jets fielded a second (#42) and sixth-rounder (#207) from the 2023 draft and a 2024 first-rounder who could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ snaps in 2023. Along with Rodgers The Jets ranked first in the Packers (No. 15) and fifth this year (No. 170).

date: March 10, 2023

The Panthers bagged four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore and sent them to the Bears for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. The Bears had a first round pick in Carolina this year (No. 9), second rounder (No. 61), and the Panthers first-round win in 2024, and won the second round in 2025, along with Moore. The Panthers used the No. 1 pick over Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

date: January 31, 2023

The 29th pick found its fourth home, as the Broncos sent it to the Saints as part of a package for former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton. The Saints acquired the 29th pick—sent first from the 49ers to the Dolphins as part of the Trey Lance trade, then from the Dolphins to the Broncos in the Bradley Chubb deal—Denver’s second-round pick in 2024 and Payton and the Saints’ third-round pick in 2024.

date: November 1, 2022

The Dolphins sent the 29th pick this year, along with running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick, to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins originally captured the 29th overall among the 49ers in 2021, allowing The 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance.

date: April 4, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles were awarded the 10th overall as part of a deal in which they also took the Saints’ first, third, and seventh round picks in 2022 and second in 2024 while sending two first-round picks to New Orleans in 2022 and a sixth-round pick. The Saints used one of last year’s first-round picks to trade for draft wide receiver Chris Olaf and a second to select offensive tackle Trevor Benning, while last year’s Eagles sent their first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver AJ Brown.

date: March 18, 2022

The Cleveland Browns paid a high price to acquire a star quarterback, trading first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, along with a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024, to the Houston Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson 2024. The Texans traded last year’s top pick (No. 13) to the Eagles for the No. 15 pick, which they used to guard Kenyon Green. Texans used this year’s pick to trade up to No. 3 and Alabama draft edge Will Anderson Jr.

date: March 8, 2022

The Broncos took a huge leap in trying to solve the quarterback dilemma. They traded tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, first-round picks in 2022 (#9) and 2023 (#5) and a fifth-round pick (#145) in 2022 to the Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson and a tour. Fourth pick (#116) in 2022. Seahawks used the #9 pick in 2022 at offensive tackle Charles Cross.

date: March 26, 2021

The Dolphins sent shock waves through the NFL by trading the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick in 2021, a first-round pick (No. 29) and a third-round pick (No. 102) in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023. Traded Dolphins 2022 first-round pick to Kansas City Chiefs receiver Terek Hill. The 2023 pick went on its own journey, going to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb, and then to the Saints as compensation for hiring Sean Payton as head coach.

date: January 30, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams paved the way for Super Bowl LVI by trading quarterback Jared Goff, a third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022 (#32) and 2023 to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Lions used their 2022 pick to trade to the Minnesota Vikings to draft wide receiver Jameson Williams.