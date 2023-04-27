Wild On Ice, who was injured while coaching for the Kentucky Derby team, was euthanized

A Kentucky Derby competitor has been mercifully killed after being injured during an early morning practice. Wild On Ice, a Texas horse bred by Frank Sumter, injured his hind leg while working out at Churchill Downs around 6am on Thursday. The 3-year-old’s neuter was evaluated at Equine Medical Center, and then transported to a surgical facility in Lexington for further evaluation, said Darren Rogers, with Churchill Downs. And the horse had to be killed. No further details were immediately available. Wild on Ice entered the race with a shock win in the Sunland Park (G3) derby. A split horse allows Santa Anita Derby third-place finisher (G) Skinner into the Kentucky Derby stadium, the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

A Kentucky Derby competitor has been mercifully killed after being injured during an early morning practice.

Wild On Ice, a Texas horse bred by Frank Sumter, injured his hind leg while working out at Churchill Downs around 6am on Thursday.

Darren Rogers, with Churchill Downs said the 3-year-old was evaluated at Equine Medical Center and then transported to a surgical facility in Lexington for further evaluation.

Sources told WLKY just before noon that the injury was so severe, the horse had to be killed.

No details we are now available.

Wild On Ice was propelled into the race with an upset win in the Sunland Park Derby (G3).

The split of the horse allows the Santa Anita Derby (GI) to finish third Skinner At the Kentucky Derby field.

Kentucky Derby May 6th.