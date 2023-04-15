April 15, 2023

$476 million jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New York

Cheryl Riley April 15, 2023 2 min read

by Nicholas McIntyre

April 15, 2023 | 2:00

Empire State Jackpot!

A Mega Millions ticket holder matched all six numbers to win the $476 million lottery jackpot Friday night, and hit gold at a New York City convenience store.

The winning numbers were 23, 27, 41, 48 and 51 with the Megaplier being 22. The Megaplier was 2x.

Ticket sold at Liberty Beer & Convenience in Ozone Park, Queens, According to the New York Lotterywhich is the third largest prize in lottery history.

The New York ticket holder matched all six numbers, winning the $476 million jackpot on Friday.
Mega Millions: YouTube

The cash option is estimated at $253.1 million as the convenience store will receive $10,000 for the sale of the ticket.

According to the lottery, promising millionaires have a one in 302,575,350 chance of winning the jackpot.

Two tickets—one in Illinois and one in Massachusetts—match the five white balls to win $1 million each.

Seventeen matching four-digit tickets plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 prize including one from New York.

He’s the first Mega Millions jackpot winner since a $31 million winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts on January 31.

The Massachusetts win capped a record-breaking lottery month when the jackpot was hit four times including the second largest winner in lottery history when a Maine gas station sold the $1.35 billion ticket on January 13.

Jerson Garcia of the Bronx won the $20 million four days later on January 17th.

The next draw is set for Tuesday, April 18th, with the initial pot set at $20 million.


