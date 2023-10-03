49ers’ Arik Armstead roasts Giants QB Daniel Jones after Seahawks sack fest – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

NFL quarterbacks get all kinds of criticism, even from fellow players across the league.

New York Giants signal caller Daniel Jones knows this all too well thanks to some struggles throughout his career, and after his dismal showing against the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football” this week, 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead playfully called him out on social media. Social. Media.

See more Daniel Jones I’m so disappointed in you…why would you throw the ball so fast to us and then let these guys have a career day? ….. Why didn’t we deserve it? 😂😂😂😂 —Aric Armstead (@arikararmstead) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks tied their franchise record of 11 sacks on Monday, as Jones applied relentless pressure on 10 of those while being sacked twice and forcing one fumble in their 24-3 win.

For any 49ers Faithful who forgot the excitement of Week 3 after Christian McCaffrey’s four touchdowns last Sunday, things weren’t that simple for San Francisco’s vaunted defensive line against Jones. He was sacked just twice as the 49ers won 30-12, in a “sink and dive” style against Nick Bosa and Co. Which allowed him to check before he was transported to Earth.

The victory was still sweet, of course, especially in light of some of the trash talk that’s taken place between the Giants and 49ers in recent months. This isn’t the first time Armstead has spoken out about New York’s players — he also roasted defensive end Kayvon Thibodeau online in January over his opinion that the Giants were a better team than the 49ers.

A lot happened after the Giants faced the 49ers last week as well. San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams and New York defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson were both fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness thanks to an in-game brawl, and some 49ers defensive players fired Jones’ lucrative contract after the win.

The NFL is full of trash talk, and these two teams are no different. But sometimes hits off the court can be stronger than hits at the net.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast