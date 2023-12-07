49ers’ Brock Purdy has amazing stats after 17 regular season starts – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Brock Purdy officially has a full preseason under his belt and the numbers are impressive, to say the least.

After the 49ers’ 42-19 demolition of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, Purdy has now logged 17 starts dating back to last season, the equivalent of an entire NFL campaign.

In 17 combined starts, Purdy completed 318 of 456 pass attempts (69.7 percent) for 4,283 yards and 34 touchdowns to eight interceptions with a passer rating of 116.9.

Those totals over a 17-game season would give Purdy the 49ers single-season record for the most passing yards by a San Francisco quarterback, beating Jeff Garcia’s mark of 4,278 yards set in 2000. Purdy’s 490 touchdowns would be 34 passes is the third highest number of passes. The 49ers’ quarterback is one season behind Hall of Famer Steve Young, who threw 36 in 1998 and 35 in 1994.

Purdy’s passer rating of 116.9 would be the best of any 49ers quarterback who started more than three games in a season and would be eighth best all-time among his NFL counterparts.

The second-year signal caller has cemented himself in the midst of the NFL MVP conversation after a 314-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Eagles and could be on his way to making 49ers franchise history with five games remaining in the regular season.

