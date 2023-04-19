49ers QB Brock Purdy isn’t really sure if he’ll play in 2023 after UCL surgery

Brock Purdy is encouraged by the progress he’s made since March surgery to repair a torn UCL in his elbow, but the 49ers quarterback isn’t 100% sure he’ll be able to play in 2023.

Purdy provided updates on his rehabilitation in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports Jory Epstein Last week, he was asked if he had any idea if he could play sometime next season. He gave a blunt yet surprising response.

“I’m not really sure, honestly,” Purdy said. “I guess I should take it one day at a time, get healthy, start throwing up again, stuff like that, and just go from there. It’s all going to determine how he needs to go.”

There’s no firm schedule yet for Purdy, who was injured during the NFC Championship game in January, but it was expected that he wouldn’t throw for three months and then begin a three-month ramp-up to give him a chance to clear it up by the end of August. This was considered a best-case scenario, with Purdy not being ready for Week 1 still a possibility.

Although Purdy can’t throw yet, he’s encouraged his rehab and is happy to start coaching in any capacity.

Purdy explained, “To be able to get out of the brace, move a lot and stuff like that – I know it sounds small, but that’s a big win.” Being positive and understanding you have what it takes to get back to being yourself on the field.

“Conditioning, staying in shape, and being thankful for sweating. These are all things you sometimes take for granted when you’re healthy, but these are big things to be proud of.”

RELATED: Texas GM stays, shuts door on Peters’ possibly leaving 49ers



If Purdy can start pitching in June and compete for the 49ers’ starting job alongside third-year pro Trey Lance and veteran Sam Darnold at the end of training camp, his recovery will be considered a huge success. However, until then, he would continue to only take things one day at a time.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast