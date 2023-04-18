Bills’ Damar Hamlin agreed to play after cardiac arrest

Alina GetzenbergESPN4 minutes to read

Bills GM: Damar Hamlin is all set to get back into football Bills general manager Brandon Bean is going through the process of clearing Damar Hamlin from playing football again.

Orchard Park, New York – Demar Hamlin has been given full pass to return to the Billings safety, Buffalo general manager Brandon Bean said Tuesday.

Hamlin saw his last specialist on Friday and is present and participating in volunteer workouts with the Bills this week.

“He’s completely cleared, he’s here and he’s very mental, he has a lot of room to come back and come back,” Bean said.

The Bills kicked off their voluntary offseason program on Monday.

The announcement comes three and a half months after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the second regular season on Monday Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Beane said Hamlin has visited a variety of professionals since returning from Cincinnati and that they are all in agreement on his cause and that he can fully return to playing football.

“When he left Cincinnati, he came here, he was a Buffalo General [Hospital]Bean said “He’s seen a couple of Specials here in Buffalo and then since then, he’s met with three additional Specialists, most recently on Friday and they all agree. It’s not 2-1 or 3-1 or anything like that. They’re all in full swing of what It was it and he was vindicated and resumed full activities just like everyone else who was coming back from an injury or something.”

Hamlin said in February that he hoped to return to the field.

Hamlin said to Michael Strahan in an interview that aired on Fox during the Super Bowl LVII pregame show. “But I allow it to be in God’s hands. I’m just grateful that He gave me a second chance.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said they will continue to support Hamlin from a mental health perspective.

“He’s moving forward step by step here,” McDermott said. “He has been vindicated from a physical point of view, and we will provide all possible mental assistance from the point of view of mind, body and spirit.”

Last month, Hamlin spent time in Washington, D.C., to help promote bipartisan legislation Access to Epilepsy Devices, which will increase the availability of automated external defibrillators, and related training, on school campuses. He also met President Joe Biden at the White House.

The NFL launched the Smart Heart Sports Coalition, a collaboration with several groups to advocate for policies in all 50 states aimed at preventing fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest among high school athletes. The goal of the coalition is to pass statewide legislation and implement these policies within the next three years, and the group has sent letters to the governors of 43 states where it believes additional policies are needed.

Hamlin had a busy couple of months, including receiving the NFLPA’s highest honor, the Alan Page Community Award, for his work helping others. His Chasing M’s Foundation raised more than $9 million in the days after he went to the hospital, with the money largely going through a GoFundMe to buy a toy whose initial goal was $2,500. He was also recognized along with the Bills and Bengals medical and athletic coaching staff and some staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in NFL Honors and on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII.

“It’s exciting to go from a man who was fighting for his life to who he is now, whose story hasn’t been written,” said Bean, who spent several days in the hospital with Hamlin and his family. “Now it’s about coming back and until we see that it was all about his health and still is, it will always be about his health, but after so many months talking about him being completely cleansed is absolutely amazing. And I’m excited for him and his family as they are on this journey.”