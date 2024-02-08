49ers QB Brock Purdy 'terrified' in second half of games, per Jay Glazer – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The controversy surrounding quarterback Brock Purdy rages on, and it seems there's a new development every week.

While some continue to debate his place among NFL signal callers, the second-year quarterback has dispelled the notion that he can't come from behind to win games after back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt for an interview Wednesday on Super Bowl Radio Row, where he was asked what aspects of the 49ers' game could cause problems for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“Physical,” Glazer told Brett. “A lot of these guys, it's a street fight. And you know, let's stop talking about Brock Purdy and what kind of quarterback he is. He's a winner, stop the 'game manager.' [talk]He is a winner.

“And now we've also learned that in the second half, he's terrifying. So you might think you've got him down in the first half but you don't. He's a lot more than everyone says he is. They're a really physical team with a midfielder who doesn't fluctuate at all.”

Purdy didn't play well in most of San Francisco's divisional round wins over the Packers, but he led the eventual game-winning drive that led to a Christian McCaffrey touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Purdy then followed up his resilient performance against the Packers by erasing a 17-point deficit in San Francisco's NFC Championship game win over the Lions.

While some continue to describe him as a “game manager,” it is clear to Glazer and many others that Purdy is simply a winner and continues to deliver when it matters most.

