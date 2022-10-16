October 17, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

92 refugees found naked at Turkish border

Rusty Knowles October 17, 2022 2 min read

According to Athens, ninety-two refugees were found naked and forced to cross the river that divides the river Evros. Turkey of Greece, “an inhuman image”, responded the Greek Minister of Civil Defense this Sunday. Paulina Pakula, a spokeswoman for Frontex, the European border watchdog, confirmed that “92 migrants were rescued on Friday” with the help of Greek authorities.

“(Frontex) agents reported that the migrants were seen naked and some of them had visible injuries,” he added, speaking from the organization’s headquarters in Warsaw.Athens Turkey claims it forced these people to undress before deporting them to the Greek side of the border. Greek Civil Defense Minister Takis Theodorikakos charged Ankara Turkey has denied any involvement in “instrumentalizing illegal immigration” but denigrating these refugees.

Turkey refuses

In a series of particularly scathing Twitter messages written in Turkish, Greek and English, the Turkish presidency blamed its Greek neighbor for what it accused of “inhumane” behavior. “We call on Greece to immediately abandon its inhumane attitude towards refugees, to put an end to the false and baseless accusations against Turkey,” writes Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Most of the people involved, Syrians and Afghans, “told Frontex agents that three Turkish military vehicles transferred them to Evros”, assured Takis Theodorikakos in an interview with Skai private television chain. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)UNHCR) took to Twitter this Sunday to condemn “such cruel and despicable behavior” and call for “a full investigation into this incident.”

“Shame on Civilization”

Greek Migration Minister Notis Midarachi called the incident a “disgrace to civilization” on Saturday. Greece continues to be singled out by NGOs and various press investigations for its illegal and violent attacks on its maritime and land borders with Turkey. But it has always denied this practice as contrary to international law.

See also  Eleven students and a professor were jailed for the protests

On the stage of the United Nations in late September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Greece for turning the Aegean Sea into a “graveyard” with its “oppressive policy”. Reacting to Sunday’s incident, the NGO Mare Liberum estimated that “in the Evros region, crimes against human rights are systematically and daily committed by Turkey and Greece.” “When these crimes are discussed publicly by members of the government, it only serves to fuel the conflict between these two countries,” he continued.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Ideologist Xi Jinping outlines his vision to make China a “world’s first” power

October 16, 2022 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

In China, Xi Jinping’s “Zero Covid” strategy has disrupted the economy

October 16, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

War in Ukraine: 11 killed in shooting at Russian military base

October 16, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Chris Jericho gives his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s comeback show

October 17, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Quantum entanglement has now been observed directly at the macroscopic scale: ScienceAlert

October 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Liverpool condemns ‘vulgar chants’ heard by Manchester City fan section

October 17, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

This week’s Silent Hill transmission announced with ‘the latest updates to the Silent Hill series’

October 17, 2022 Len Houle