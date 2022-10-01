October 2, 2022

A civilian convoy attacked in Ukraine, killing 24 people including 13 children and a pregnant woman

October 2, 2022

a Civilian convoy in eastern Ukraine Ukrainian officials said he was found on Saturday after being attacked by Russian forces, killing 24 people, including 13 children and a pregnant woman.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Military Department, Ole Sinehopov, a convoy of at least six cars heading west from the village of Peshan in the Luhansk region to Korikivka in the Kharkiv region was brutally attacked on September 25 around 9 am, Pravda First reported.

Several survivors managed to escape and reported the incident to the authorities.

A picture of an attack on seven civilian cars in Kharkiv that killed 24 people, including 13 children and a pregnant woman, on September 25, 2022.
(Photos provided by the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office).

Ukraine war: Russia withdraws troops from Lyman, strategic town in Putin’s annex area

Victims’ identities, and other identity are being searched War Crimes Investigation It was reported that it was opened.

“The Russians shot civilians at close range,” Sinihopov said.

Pictures posted on Telegram by the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office showed at least two burnt cars with charred bodies inside.

At least two other unmarked civilian vehicles were also hit with bullet holes, and more casualties were scattered inside.

The acting head of the Ukrainian Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, echoed the assessment of the regional army and said: “The Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group carried out this brutal attack on civilians.

He added, “They used small arms to attack six old light vehicles and one Gazelle truck, which was almost nearby.”

The photo was taken on October 1 of the September 25 attack on seven civilian cars in the Kharkiv region that killed 24 people, including 13 children and a pregnant woman.

(Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office)

See also  British intelligence said Russia is struggling to repair thousands of destroyed combat vehicles

Huge tree site with 1,100 bodies found in burning pits outside liberated Isis

The attack in eastern Kharkiv followed a major counterattack by Ukrainian forces that forced Russia to evacuate its men from the area.

Officials told Fox News Digital this week that just because Ukraine has largely controlled the area, that doesn’t mean Russian soldiers have left the area entirely.

Ukraine has continued to advance into the neighboring Donetsk and Luhansk regions in recent days, securing the town of Lyman on Saturday in a strategic win for Kiev.

Warning graphic image

A picture of an attack on seven civilian cars in Kharkiv that killed 24 people, including 13 children and a pregnant woman on September 25, 2022.

(Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office)

Since forcing Russia Withdrawal from Kharkivgross human rights violations were exposed, including another mass grave this week in the southeast region of Izium.

Ukraine, the International Criminal Court, and several countries, including the United States, have opened investigations into war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

Caitlin McFall is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can reach her at [email protected] or ctlnmcfall on Twitter.

