October 8, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A fuel tank caught fire at a bridge in Crimea - Russia

A fuel tank caught fire at a bridge in Crimea – Russia

Frank Tomlinson October 8, 2022 1 min read

(Reuters) – A fire broke out in a fuel tank on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, the official RIA news agency said, while Ukrainian media reported an explosion.

Traffic has been suspended on the road and railway bridge, which opened in 2018 and was designed to connect Crimea to the Russian transport network.

“A fuel tank caught fire in one part of the Qurum bridge,” the agency said, quoting a regional official, without specifying the reason.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Charging arcs undamaged.

Ukrainian media said the explosion on the bridge occurred around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, which led to sanctions and worsened relations with the West.

In September, Russia announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia provinces after referendums that Kyiv and the West say were spurious exercises conducted at gunpoint.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

(Lydia Kelly reports from Melbourne); Additional reporting by Rhea Benoy in Bengaluru. Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  Europe holds its breath as Italy prepares to vote for far-right leader | Georgia Meloni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine

October 8, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

UK warns of three-hour winter blackouts if gas demand drops

October 7, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

VPN use skyrocketing in Iran as citizens navigate internet censorship

October 7, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

4 min read

‘Fire Country’ Synopsis: Season 1 Episode 1 – Max Thieriot CBS Drama

October 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A massive, million-mile-long plume rising from the sun, captured by the astrophotographer

October 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Starts and Sits – Devin Singletary, Terry McLaurin & More

October 8, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Here are samples of the Pixel 7 Pro Super Res Zoom camera [Gallery]

October 8, 2022 Len Houle