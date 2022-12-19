a Russian drone attack knocks down Kyiv’s energy supply; The ruble is collapsing

European Union energy ministers approved a “dynamic” ceiling for natural gas prices on Monday after two months of intense negotiations.

Capping gas prices has been controversial for European officials. While many EU member states have argued that the measure is necessary to reduce prohibitive energy costs for consumers, others have expressed concern about the potential. Market implications of this policy.

“We’ve done our job, we have the deal. Another impossible mission accomplished,” Josef Sekela, minister of industry of the Czech Republic, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, told a news conference.

The energy ministers overcame their differences and agreed to what they call a market correction mechanism. It will be triggered automatically under two conditions: if gas contracts in the first month exceed €180 ($191) per megawatt-hour at the Royal Dutch conversion facility—the main benchmark for natural gas prices in Europe—for three consecutive business days; The price is 35 euros higher than the reference price for liquid natural gas in international markets for the same period.

The measure will be applied from February 15. When applied, a “dynamic bid limit” will be set on futures natural gas transactions for a period of 20 business days.

– Jenny Reed