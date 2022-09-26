September 26, 2022

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail appears above the New Jersey sky

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail appears above the New Jersey sky

Cheryl Riley September 26, 2022

September 25, 2022, 7:33 pm

by: News 12 Staff

News 12 New Jersey Viewers sent the station photos and video of balls of light seen across the state on Saturday night.

This light was seen over the New Jersey sky just before eight o’clock in the evening. Light from maple was seen to produce in Sussex.

Viewers said News 12 New Jersey They saw it in West Milford, too.

Light was seen in Ocean and Monmouth counties when a viewer sent a video from Island Beach State Park.

a News 12 New Jersey The viewer told the station that he was also seen in Marlborough.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket’s vapor trail over Marlboro. Photo submitted by Virginia Klein.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail over Marlboro. Photo courtesy of Virginia Klein Viewer, News 12 New Jersey.A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket’s vapor trail over Marlboro. Photo courtesy of Virginia Klein Viewer, News 12 New Jersey.

The light wasn’t a UFO, but it was caused by a Space X rocket launch: a Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

His steam trail was visible along the east coast.

Clear skies on Saturday night made it easy for residents to see from all over the Garden State.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail over the Toms River. Image courtesy of News 12 viewer pair New Jersey viewer Michelle Arusha.A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket’s vapor trail over the Toms River. Image courtesy of News 12 viewer pair New Jersey viewer Michelle Arusha.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail over Clifton. Image courtesy of News 12 New Jersey viewer JoAnn.A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket’s vapor trail over Clifton. Image courtesy of News 12 New Jersey viewer JoAnn.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail over Cartart. Image courtesy of viewer News 12 New Jersey viewer Joanne Best Pollman.A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket’s vapor trail over Cartart. Image courtesy of viewer News 12 New Jersey viewer Joanne Best Pollman.

