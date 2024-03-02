According to the German defense minister, exchanges between officials were actually “blocked”.

The German Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday March 2 that a secret Air Force conversation had been intercepted. The statement comes after a recording of officials discussing classified information related to the war in Ukraine was leaked on social media. “We cannot be sure whether any changes have been made to the recorded or transcribed version circulating on social media”a ministry spokesman told AFP. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the launch of an investigation “very serious” Escape from the army. This live has now ended.

The Westerners were again pressed by Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine's president on Saturday reiterated his call for his Western allies to provide more air defense systems to Kiev, after Russian attacks killed several people. “We need to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses to better protect our people from Russian terrorism.The head of state of Ukraine announced on social networks.

At least seven people have been killed in Russian drone strikes. The attacks on the Black Sea port city of Odessa killed five people, including a child, and destroyed a nine-story building overnight, officials said. Ukrainians. At the same time, blasts killed a 76-year-old man in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border and another in the Kherson region, regional officials said.

Thousands attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. Crowded with flowers, some in tears, chanted supporters of Vladimir Putin, his arch-enemy, who died in prison on February 16. “No War!”, “We will never forget you!” Or “We will not forgive!”. Police continued Friday At least 67 people have been arrested in sixteen cities.According to the specialized NGO OVD-Information, including six in the Russian capital.