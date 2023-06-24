Agent says Damian Lillard’s Instagram Live is “just a coincidence” with Will Smith’s Miami song

When Portland star Damian Lillard was seen smiling and laughing at the sounds of Will Smith’s hit song “Miami” on Instagram Live Friday in a 45-second video that was captured. went viralIt was natural to wonder if he was sending some kind of message to the Trail Blazers about his potential desire to be traded to the Miami Heat.

But his agent, Aaron Goodwin, chose to illustrate and contextualize the scene the athlete on Friday night. Also involved with Goodwin, Lillard is currently on a “working vacation” in Paris and was at a club when the DJ chose, presumably to highlight his uncertain and well-dated status.

“The music was just a fluke,” Goodwin said. the athlete. “Damien is disrespectful. He’s not a provocateur, so he wouldn’t do anything out of character. There would be no reason for him to do that. That’s why he laughed (in the video). It’s a funny coincidence that DJ would wear that.”

In all, Goodwin said, Lillard started live for about 15 minutes. “Miami” wasn’t the end, as the DJ also played Whitney Houston’s classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” which includes the lyric, “I Wanna Get Hot With Someone.”

Make no mistake, however, the internet’s voracious appetite for clues about Lillard’s state of mind was born out of a very real situation.

The future of the seven-time Portland All-Star has been uncertain for some time now, and he has long been known to be a prime candidate to land him should he decide to ask for a trade. Add in the fact that the video came just hours after the NBA draft, when the Trail Blazers added dynamic young talent in Scott Henderson and Chris Murray, but none of the star-level veterans are helping Lillard, and there has been a widespread social media assumption that this The video was a case of Lillard being accounted for.

As it turns out, Goodwin said, the DJ had some late-night fun on his account.

(Photo: Soobum Im/USA Today)