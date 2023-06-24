Texas A&M assistant coach Terry Price has died at the age of 55

Texas A&M defensive end coach Terry Price has died at the age of 55, The school announced Friday.

“Not only was Terry an amazing coach and football recruit, but he was also an even better husband, father, and man,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “His impact on this program and its players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to keep Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers.”

A former player for Texas A&M, Price has been an assistant coach for the Aggies since 2012. He has spent nearly his entire career coaching SEC defensemen. He coached the defensive lines at Auburn (1999-2008) and Ole Miss (1995-98, 2009-11) before returning to his alma mater to take the same position under head coach Kevin Sumlin.

Price shifted his focus exclusively to defensive ends in 2015. After Sumlin’s departure after the 2017 season, Fisher retained Price and has remained a key part of the defensive staff, both as a field coach and recruit.

Throughout his tenure at Texas A&M, he played a key role in assisting talented defensive linemen in the land of the Aggies. Price played a role in the recruitment of Miles Jarrett, who was the leading defensive lineman in the class of 2014 and went on to become the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Both Rivals and 247Sports rated Price as one of the best recruiters in the country in the year 2014.

As a player, Price was a four-year starter for the Aggies from 1986 to 1989, and a member of the Aggies “Wrecking Crew” defense. Price led the Texas A&M defensive line in tackles his final two years and earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior. He was a 10th round pick for the Chicago Bears in the 1990 NFL Draft and played two seasons in the NFL with the Bears and Miami Dolphins. in Sociology from Texas A&M in 1992, before joining the staff as a volunteer coach in 1992-1993.

Price was also known in A&M circles by his initials, “TP”, for his barbecue prowess. The Plano, Texas native became enamored with barbecue in the late 1990s and has even won several cooking championships. He was embroidered with four Medals of Honor on his chef’s jacket.

During his tenure at A&M, Price started the “D-Line Cookout,” gathering all of the team’s defensive linemen at his house, usually during the off season or training camp, to eat countless pounds of roast. It has become an annual tradition.

Fisher joked in 2021 that he was skeptical of Price’s skills until he sampled the barbecue.

“When I first met him and saw him have those trophies and his (chef’s) hat, I said, ‘Listen, I don’t know if you had those trophies sewn in there or if they’re legit.’ But all you had to do was taste the roast,” Fisher said with a laugh. Once to know they were legitimate victories.”

The former Texas A&M players shared their condolences on social media on Friday.

“It hurts!” Former Texas A&M defensive back Daeshun Hall, a third-round NFL draft pick in 2017, tweeted. “You not only helped change my life, you helped so many other young guys! The true definition of what it means to be a real man!” I can never repay you for what you’ve done for me!”

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Reggie Chevis tweeted, “One of the greatest guys who ever did it. This guy taught me the attitude of an SEC member Dillenmann.”

Price is survived by his wife, Kenya, and sons, Alexander and Devin. Devin spent the last three years playing receiver at Texas A&M and sharing the net with his dad before he moved to Florida Atlantic earlier this year.

(Photo: John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)