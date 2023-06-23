What’s next for the $35 million kings?

Domantas Sabonis He is entering the final year of his contract with the Kings. The new CBA will amend rollover rules that will increase the maximum first-year salary a player can earn from 120 percent of the previous season to 140 percent. These new rules increase Sabonis’ maximum extension to the next season $17.4 million over four years. He will be allowed to extend for up to four years, $121.7 million.

While the increase in extension limits should benefit most players in the league, Sabonis’ new maximum extension still probably isn’t enough for him to consider. with other centers such as Bam Adebayo And Deender Eaton Earning approximately $33 million annually on their private contracts, the Sabonis can command an annual salary higher than that in an ever-increasing salary cap environment.

According to James Hamm of The Kings Beat, Kings “they think about” Possible renegotiation and extension for Sabonis with their cap space. ESPN’s Bobby Marks also noted this scenario as a logical possibility for both sides. This path would allow the Kings to secure Sabonis now by immediately giving him a market value salary.

For example, suppose the Kings and Sabonis agree to an extension that will pay him $35 million annually, $175 million annually, or five years. If they give him a structure with annual increments of the full eight percent, his salary in the first year would start at $30.2 million, with a payout of $39.8 million in the final year. In that scenario, the Kings would need to use approximately $11 million of his cap space to bring his base salary of $19.4 million to $30.2 million.

This is what his base salary amounts would look like year after year in the above scenario:

2023-24: $30,200,000 ($10.8 million increase)

2024-25: $32,616,000

2025-26: $35,032,000

2026-27: $37,448,000

2027-28: $39,864,000

It would add up to $175.2 million over the next five seasons with an extension for an additional four years. Sabonis also has $2.6 million in annual incentives that will be kept in his extension. That scenario, combined with the previously mentioned hypothetical acquisition of Anunoby, would leave the Kings with between $7 and $9 million in remaining cap space, which is separate from the $7.7 million mid-tier room.

The Kings are now one of the hottest teams heading into the offseason by making a one-two deal. It would be nice how they use their cover space this summer.

