AIMCo announces former CEO of CPP Financial commitment Board to chair its board of administrators

The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) introduced Friday that a company government who the moment served as president and CEO of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board has been appointed to chair its board of directors.

The entity that manages Alberta’s general public pensions said Mark Wiseman will think the new part on July 1 after recent chair Richard Bird’s term is entire.

AIMCo said in addition to his time with the CPPIB, Wiseman has been the world-wide head of energetic equities for BlackRock, Inc., a New York-based mostly financial commitment management agency, wherever he also chaired two various committees.

Go through Far more: Wiseman feedback following CPP Investment Board studies internet belongings increase to $172.6B

AIMCo mentioned that Wiseman has previously also been “responsible for the personal equity fund and co-investment decision plan at the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Planx.”

Story continues down below advertisement

“I glimpse ahead to functioning with my fellow directors as AIMCo carries on to provide its shoppers for the lengthy expression,” Wiseman claimed in a information launch posted to AIMCo’s web page. “I, along with members of the board and employees of AIMCo, would like to thank Richard for his company to the province throughout his two a few-calendar year conditions.



“He has offered a continual and experienced hand in guiding the organization’s powerful governance and financial commitment final decision-producing.”

In the exact same news launch, Bird welcomed Wiseman to AIMCo.

“Mark’s achievements in investment decision management, his strategic pondering and management make him an excellent choice to chair this board,” he claimed.

In accordance to AIMCo, Wiseman will be “donating his payment as chair of the board to the United Way to guide communities throughout Alberta.”

Browse More: AIMCo CEO responds to considerations about prospective effects of oil value crash on public pensions

Before this spring, AIMCo confronted scrutiny following an examination of investments in smaller sized strength providers at a time when the sector is battling.

Watch under: Some World Information movies about AIMCo.











1:57 AIMCo loses huge in oilpatch investments









Prior Movie







Future Video













Tale proceeds underneath advertisement









© 2020 World-wide News, a division of Corus Enjoyment Inc.

