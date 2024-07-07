Ambanis hosts pre-wedding celebration with Justin Bieber performance

down corner icon Downward pointing corner icon. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 5 at their wedding. Sujit Jaiswal/Getty Images

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted their sangeet, a pre-wedding celebration, on Friday.

The event was attended by a group of stars and a performance by Justin Bieber.

The couple’s wedding is scheduled to take place from July 12 to 14 in Mumbai, India.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambanithe youngest son of Richest man in AsiaThe couple will be getting married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Guests will enjoy a weekend of celebrations, with activities on July 13 and a reception on July 14.

News of the couple’s upcoming wedding went viral on social media in March when videos and photos emerged from the lavish pre-wedding celebrations hosted by the Ambani family. The family patriarch, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $123.4 billion. His wife, Nita Ambani, is a philanthropist and chairwoman of the Reliance Foundation.

Pre-wedding celebrations have been extravagant, with Rihanna being hired for a private performance in March, and the latest event — a sangeet ceremony on Friday in Mumbai — was no exception.

Anant and Radhika hosted the traditional musical celebration that united the couple’s families. The couple arrived wearing ensembles designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married on July 12. Sujit Jaiswal/Getty Images

As expected, Ambani exceeded all expectations with the performances and Justin Bieber has booked a place in Mumbai. Bieber was caught by paparazzi cameras as he arrived in Mumbai on Friday, and the singer shared several pictures from the event on his Instagram account on Saturday.

He put it with The merchant and the ego In several pictures.

Videos showing Bieber singing “Sorry” and other songs at the concert gained traction on Twitter and TikTok, including the official French outlet Le Parisien account.

Bieber’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

The whole event was star-studded.

Celebrities and athletes flaunt their style

Several celebrities posed for pictures at the event, including actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Sangeet party. Sujit Jaiswal/Getty Images

Actor Varun Dhawan also attended the event with his wife Natasha Dalal, while Vidya Balan attended with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Actress Vidya Balan clicks a picture with her producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Sujit Jaiswal/Getty Images

Other actors include Javed Jaffrey, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on July 5 at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Many athletes also took pictures.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni attended the event together.

Cricketers Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya on July 5 in Mumbai. Sujit Jaiswal/Getty Images

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were also pictured.

The Ambanis are used to hosting high-profile guests, with pre-wedding celebrations in March attended by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.