American builders help restore iconic Paris landmark

PARIS – Five years ago, a fire collapsed the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, destroying its domed wooden roof and tower.

In Hatfield, Massachusetts, carpenter Hank Silver watched in horror as flames rose into the air and quickly spread over the roof of the legendary Gothic building, known as “The Jungle” for its long planks of 800-year-old wood.

Silver soon joined an army of skilled craftsmen from around the world and went to help the building. Paris's soaring medieval landmark is now ready to serve as a symbol of the French capital.

A massive fire broke out in the roof of the famous Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019. Geoffroy van der Hasle/AFP – Getty Images file

Silver told NBC News on Sunday that the work “changed my life,” and said it gave him a new appreciation for the skills of medieval carpenters. “It's a once-in-a-millennium experience,” he said in an interview. “Having this as a practical location in my workplace every day is never old.”

Silver, who is part of Carpenters Without Borders, a team of volunteers who restore historic structures around the world, is one of a few craftsmen from around the world trained to carry out the work of rebuilding Notre Dame.

Much of what they did required tools recreated on site to match those used by workers centuries before the towering symbol of French national pride was completed in 1345.

The day “la fléche” came out.

On April 15, 2019, thousands of terrified Parisians and tourists, many with tears in their eyes, watched the iconic tower of Notre Dame — known in France as “la fléche,” or the arrow — as it tottered and crashed into inferno. Within minutes, one of the most famous tourist attractions in the French capital had disappeared.

The next day, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the edifice within five years, a pledge that left many experts skeptical at the time.

Emily Geary, a senior lecturer in medieval European history at the University of Kent, was among them. “I was one of those people,” she said. “No way did I think you wouldn't be able to find the trees.”