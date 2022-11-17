Comment on this story Suspension

Alvin Kaunda was in the middle of detailing the effects of humans’ actions on the natural world when a brown stump head appeared behind his left ear. The trunk, which belonged to a young resident of an elephant orphanage in Nairobi where Kaunda had gone to report a story about devastating drought Affecting Kenya and its wildlife, the reporter’s shoulder is gently rolled before he twists up to check his ear, exploring the side of his head. Kaunda, though, seemed unfazed by the unexpected intrusion of his personal space and continued to give his report in front of the camera, his last laugh only when the elephant’s leather part began to smell his face.

Clips of the moment began circulating online over the weekend and have since racked up millions of views — catapulting Kaunda and the curious young elephant to viral fame. The brief interaction between reporter and subject delighted viewers and left many in awe of Kaunda’s ability to maintain his composure for as long as he did. The Sheldrake Wildlife Funda non-profit organization that runs the orphanage, selected elephant like Canadiana 4-year-old woman who was rescued in April 2018.

“Baby elephant is disrupting the TV reporter is the best part of the day,” chirp A Twitter user, who shared a video of the stock exchange that has been viewed more than 11.8 million times as of Wednesday.

For Kaunda, it all started as just another day on the job.

Kaunda A. said: Kenyan local radio station He knew he wanted to set up a shot at the orphanage where he would be speaking in front of the elephants. But he was struggling to get over his report and had already attempted 10 shots – all of which failed.

“I kept my distance, but I was so focused I didn’t even realize they were getting close,” he said.

At the start of what would become the viral moment, Kaunda, dressed in a red and navy T-shirt and jacket, could be seen standing among several reddish-brown elephants holding a microphone with the KBC logo in his hand. In the background, Kandani is draped on the back of one of the other elephants.

“Here we go,” a faint off-camera voice says.

With a quick inhale, Kaunda focuses his gaze on the camera and begins.

“It is said that charity begins at home,” says Kaunda, his expression solemn, “and for these orphaned elephants, this charity is what they call home.”

He looks away from the camera when one of the elephants appears to push the side of his body with his head, but he doesn’t tumble. Instead, he puts his gentle hand on the elephant’s head and steps forward, apparently determined to get an advantageous shot.

But Kandani right behind him now seems to have other plans.

“And with the increasing incidence of droughts, it is up to us to be the guardians of our natural world,” says Kaunda, ignoring the elephant’s trunk examining its ear. It moves to the top of his head before slowly descending towards the center of his face, forcing Kaunda to close his eyes as he continues to speak gallantly. See also LIVE UPDATES: At least 149 killed in Halloween derailment

But when Kandani’s torso starts fumbling around his nose and mouth, the reporter gives up. He let out a loud laugh, squirming, and laughing at the camera as the elephant quickly pulled its trunk back.

On social media, the interaction, which lasted less than a minute, quickly captivated people all over the world.

“Most of us would have lost our professionalism much sooner!” Sheldrake Wildlife Fund chirp. “An important drought-related piece, but our orphans just saw a visitor to investigate!”

Kandani “know exactly what you plan to do,” the organization Added in another tweet, in response to a Twitter user who pointed to the elephant’s eyes moments before it approached Kaunda. “A side eye is often a precursor to rude behavior.”

In the face of the willful elephant, many viewers were impressed by Kaunda’s determination.

“I am amazed at how long this reporter has been able to maintain his composure,” said one person chirp. “I’d start laughing at the first touch.”

Another Twitter user applauded Journalist for his “amazing professional control”.

“The reporter stayed on course until this could no longer be done,” the person wrote. “I’m glad he laughed at the end, he did my heart well.”

In an interview with the Kenya Broadcasting Station, Kaunda described the fund as “sensitive,” saying: “[I] I just tried to keep my calm.”

“It actually didn’t have any smell,” he said. “I’m sure if it smelled bad, it would have been really distracting. It wasn’t natural, but I loved the experience.”