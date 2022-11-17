APEC Summit involving Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other leaders

US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to Southeast Asia during her trips to Thailand and the Philippines, a senior US administration official told reporters in a background briefing earlier this week.

The vice president is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit on Friday, where she will outline the White House’s economic agenda for the region.

“The central message of her remarks will be that the United States has an enduring economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, and there is no better partner for Indo-Pacific economies and businesses than the United States of America,” the official said. He said.

On Saturday, Harris will meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and discuss issues such as the climate crisis, the clean energy transition, as well as Myanmar.

– Lee Ying Chan