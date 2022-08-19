Comment on this story Suspension

One Thursday afternoon this month, a family returned home to New Zealand with a trailer loaded with items they had registered for auction. But while unloading things in a southern Auckland suburb, they noticed a foul odor. The family found human remains inside two bags they bought online at auction for abandoned goods.

The discovery of August 11 soon prompted an investigation. A week later, Detective Inspector Tufilau Famanuya Vailua of the New Zealand Police announced that the remains belonged to two children. They are believed to have been between 5 and 10 years old, according to a post-mortem examination.

These children may have been dead for a number of years before they were found last week. We also think the bags have been in stock for several years Press Conference Thursday.

This discovery baffled the authorities And the audience. There are still myriad questions – mainly, who are the children, and how did their bodies end up in a suburban storage unit?

Failua said there were suspicions of a false play.

“We are determined to hold the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children to account,” he said, adding that the family members who made the discovery are not suspects.

Valois said police were still working to identify the children and hoped to notify their relatives, who may not be aware of their deaths. He said the bags were left in the storage center for three or four years before they were bought by the reassuring family. See also Putin says sanctions have failed

The family got the bags through a Storage WarsKind of auction. Event participants buy the contents of a storage locker without knowing what’s inside. In this case, the family received a large number of items from a unit at the Safe Store facility in Papatoetoe.

The Safe Store did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Post. However, the company manager said to domestic outlets things That work cooperates with the police.

At Thursday’s press conference, Failua said he could not confirm whether police had spoken with the storage unit’s previous owner. He said the New Zealand National Police Department works with external agencies and Interpol, an international network of police forces in 195 countries.

“This is not an easy investigation,” Valois added. “And no matter how long or how many years you investigate horrific cases like this, it’s never an easy task.”

Residents of New Zealand’s northernmost island – known in English as the North Island and in Maori as Te Ika – a – Maui – were shocked by this grim discovery. Neighbors in Clendon Park, an area of ​​about 9,000 residents, told New Zealand Herald They saw the family that bought the bags unpacking the strollers, baby walkers and toys.

Soon, a “smelly stench” began to emanate from their house, another neighbor told Stuff. The man told the enforcer that he worked at the crematorium and knew how corpses smelled.