October 10, 2023

An Exxon Mobil executive was arrested on charges of sexual assault

Cheryl Riley October 9, 2023 2 min read

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office/Handout/Reuters

David Scott, head of ExxonMobil’s shale oil and gas business, is seen in a police mugshot obtained by Reuters on October 8, 2023.


Minneapolis
CNN

An ExxonMobil executive who heads a business unit involved in a potentially massive $60 billion merger with Pioneer Natural Resources was arrested late last week in Texas on sexual assault charges.

David Scott, senior vice president of ExxonMobil Upstream, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Thursday at the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Magnolia, Texas, on sexual assault charges, according to jail records in Montgomery County, Texas. Scott, 49, is being held on $30,000 bail, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the La Quinta Inn last Thursday spoke with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a man in one of the hotel rooms, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement provided Monday to CNN. Deputies interviewed Scott, 49, and subsequently arrested him on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony that can carry a prison sentence of two to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) The headquarters is located approximately 17 miles southwest of the hotel.

“All ExxonMobil employees, officers and directors have a responsibility to observe the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the company’s business and others,” an Exxon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CNN. “We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; However, we can say that this person will not continue with work responsibilities as the investigation continues.

See also  US stocks rose after weak inflation data boosted the Federal Reserve's hopes of a halt

Exxon is in discussions to buy US shale oil giant and rival Pioneer Natural Resources Inc The deal is reportedly worth around $60 billionaccording to the Wall Street Journal. Exxon declined to comment to CNN about the potential deal, saying it does not issue statements on “market rumours.”

It was not immediately known the extent of Scott’s participation in these aforementioned negotiations.

